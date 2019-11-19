Minnesota sets maximum property tax levies

The Minnesota Department of Revenue released a list of preliminary property tax maximum levies on Thursday, Nov. 14 reported by local governments and passed by school referenda.
Statewide preliminary property tax levies will increase to $540.4 million, a 5.2 percent increase.
Minnesota cities 2020 preliminary levies will total approximately $2.71 billion compared with a final levy of $2.52 billion in 2019, a 7.5 percent increase. Breckenridge City Council will hold a 6 p.m. Truth in Taxation meeting Monday, Dec. 2 at City Hall.
Counties’ 2020 preliminary levies will total approximately $3.455 billion compared with a final levy of $3.295 billion in 2019, a 4.9 percent increase. The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners will hold their 6 p.m. Truth in Taxation meeting Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Wilkin County Courthouse.
Schools’ 2020 preliminary levies will total approximately $3.323 billion compared with a final levy of $3.106 billion in 2019, a 7 percent increase. Breckenridge School Board will hold its 6 p.m. Truth in Taxation meeting Monday, Dec. 16 at Breckenridge Elementary.
The initial levy amounts will be used by counties to determine property tax estimates for 2020. Minnesota property owners will be mailed this information and will have the opportunity to attend a Truth in Taxation meeting.
The meetings will provide the opportunity for property owners to provide input to their local leaders about how and how much they are spending their tax dollars.
After the meetings, local leaders will set their final 2020 property tax levies by Monday, Dec. 30. The final tax levies can be set lower, but may not exceed the preliminary property levy.
For more information, visit https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/.
