Minnesota signs police accountability into law

Gov. Tim Walz signed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act into law Thursday, July 23. It includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The bill was authored by members of the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus.
The bill, which was passed by the legislature on Tuesday, July 21 before Walz signed it into law, would, in part, ban chokeholds in all but extreme circumstances. Additionally, it outlaws warrior training that is claimed to encourage aggressive conduct. The bill also requires an officer to intervene when another officer is using excessive force.
“This bipartisan bill follows decades of advocacy by communities of color,” Walz said. “And it is a good first step. These are long-overdue changes, but they do not end the conversation we’re having about police accountability. The POCI Caucus has shown tremendous leadership on this issue and I look forward to continuing our work with them to bring meaningful reform.”
The legislation would create an advisory council meant to maintain policies and regulate peace officers that ensures the protection of individuals and civil rights. It also will provide better training for mental health, crisis intervention, assist those coping with stress and potential psychological trauma. Autism awareness training for officers will also be required.
Services could include consultation, risk assessment, education and intervention. Peace officers would also get more training for dealing with people in crisis and defusing volatile situations.
Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler said the county’s sheriff department policy states that chokeholds, or carotid control, is only used for extreme circumstances. The county already has a policy on the duty to intercede if an officer is using excessive force. Furthermore, Wilkin County’s department has not seen or heard of any warrior training in the area.
“We are mandated by the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board to have 48 hours of continuous credits in a three-year period and mandated to have yearly trainings in Use of Force, crisis, conflict, community diversity and OSHA Standards. These mandated training records are checked on and tracked to make sure they are completed by my staff,” Fiedler said. “Being the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office has these policies in place, I do not foresee the police reform as an issue for our office.”
During the signing ceremony on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said the changes were long overdue.
“The bill that the governor signed today is not everything that needs and should be done,” she said. “Our commitment to the people, the families and communities impacted by police violence does not start or end here today. This is a first step.”
Rep. Carlos Mariani (DFL-St. Paul), who sponsored the bill, said that while this bill is not as robust as he would prefer, the legislation is a good bill and it creates a framework of accountability to help end police brutality.
The bill has a $7.26 million general fund cost in the fiscal year 2021.
Nearly $3.37 million in the fiscal year 2021 would be used to establish an independent Use of Force Investigations Unit in the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct officer-involved death investigations, investigate conflict of interest cases involving peace officers and investigate criminal sexual conduct cases involving peace officers. The unit would expire in four years unless renewed by legislative action.
