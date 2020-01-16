Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 608 students to its President’s List and 623 students to its Dean’s List for the 2019 Fall Semester.
Students on the President’s List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a grade point average of 4.0.
Students on the Dean’s List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
Area students named to the M State President’s List and Dean’s List are:
• Breckenridge, Minnesota: Mercedes Jirak, Dean’s List; Westley Johnson, Dean’s List; Sadie Lipp, President’s List; Aaron Marchand, President’s List
• Campbell, Minnesota: Rehanna Schreiber, President’s List
• Wahpeton, North Dakota: Cory Iverson, President’s List; Alicia Lenoue, Dean’s List; Tyne Schmit, Dean’s List
• Walcott, North Dakota: Linnea Brown, President’s List; Katie Melberg, Dean’s List; Mackenzie Weidenbach, Dean’s List
• Wolverton, Minnesota: Bryce Forness, President’s List
As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.
