There’s one week left until the midterm elections come to a head. Each statewide and district race on the Wilkin County, Minnesota ballot is contested. No candidate is running unopposed.
Each statewide race including for Minnesota’s governor and lieutenant governor, state auditor, attorney general and secretary of state will see Republican candidates trying to unseat the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party incumbents who have held the position for the past four years.
District races are a bit more complex. Two candidates are running to unseat the Republican incumbent of the 7th U.S. Congressional district and because of redistricting, the candidate pool has changed a bit.
Due to redistricting, Wilkin County now finds itself in Minnesota’s 9th state legislative district, rather than the 12th. The new district includes five counties: Wilkin, Otter Tail, Traverse, Grant and Douglas.
Voters may be familiar with Rep. Jeff Backer, who is running for reelection to the Minnesota State House of Representatives. He has represented the 12th district and now hopes to preside over the 9th in a similar fashion. Backer must contend with Nancy Jost, a DFL-endorsed candidate hoping to add her voice to the state congress.
Jost and Backer both ran unopposed in their party, so they didn’t find their names on the primary ballot in August.
The 9th district Minnesota State Senate race has been hotly contested since the primaries. DFL-endorsed Cornel Walker ran unopposed in the primary but now must face off against Republican-endorsed Rep. Jordan Rasmusson.
Rasmusson currently represents the 8th district in the state House, but hopes to move to the Senate after this election. The road ahead isn’t necessarily decided yet either. Rasmusson ran against Nathan Miller in the primaries and just received enough votes to be declared the winner. Less than 400 votes separated the two candidates.
Miller has continued his political efforts, running a write-in candidacy. In mid-October, the Minnesota Republican Party filed a complaint against Miller for allegedly claiming to be the Republican candidate in the election.
Miller acknowledged the evidence that was submitted but said in an Oct. 17 email that this “majoring in the minors by the Republican party,” will lead to Walker’s victory in the election.
Only time will tell who the voters of the 9th district think will represent them the most effectively.
The largest U.S. Congressional district in Minnesota makes up approximately a third of the entire state. It was long served by DFLer Collin Peterson, defeated after 30 years by Republican Michelle Fischbach in the previous election.
Fischbach now hopes to hold on to the seat against two challengers. Jill Abahsain-DFL and Travis “Bull” Johnson-Legal Marijuana Now. Both think they would be a better U.S. Representative than Fischbach.
However, the Trump-endorsed Republican obtained nearly triple the votes her competitors received combined.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan hope to defend their roles as heads of Minnesota against five challengers. Only one set of challengers had votes comparable to Walz and Flanagan in the primaries. Republican candidates Scott Jensen and Matt Birk hope to unseat the incumbent pair.
Still, Walz and Flanagan obtained more votes than Jensen and Birk in the primaries, meaning they’ve had ground to cover if they hope to be declared victorious.
Another fierce race is between Attorney General Keith Ellison, DFL-Minn., and his Republican opponent Jim Schultz.
Schultz’ race has been run almost entirely against Ellison rather than for himself. Nearly every single press email sent by his team includes a call to action for Ellison or an allegation of inadequacy. However, Schultz boasts the endorsement of a majority of Minnesota’s sheriffs and law enforcement agencies.
Ellison beat Schultz in the primaries by more than 200,000 votes. Just like his Republican colleagues, Schultz has ground to cover if he wants to win his election.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.