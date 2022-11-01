There’s one week left until the midterm elections come to a head. Each statewide and district race on the Wilkin County, Minnesota ballot is contested. No candidate is running unopposed.

Each statewide race including for Minnesota’s governor and lieutenant governor, state auditor, attorney general and secretary of state will see Republican candidates trying to unseat the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party incumbents who have held the position for the past four years.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 