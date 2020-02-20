Parkers Prairie, Minn., man killed in head-on crash with semi
A Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, man was killed Wednesday, Feb. 19 when the pickup he was driving entered the oncoming traffic lane and collided with a semi-truck, Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Jacob Paul Gappa, 30, was driving the Ford pickup east bound on Highway 210 at German Lake Road in Otter Tail County when his vehicle went into the west bound traffic lane just before 5 p.m. Wednesday and hit a Freightliner semi-truck driven by Michael John Mallak, 45, of Melrose, Minnesota. Gappa, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash, and Mallak received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Lake Regions Hospital.
Alcohol involved in single vehicle crash in Vining, Minnesota
A Dent, Minnesota, man sustained non-life threatening injuries when the pickup truck he was driving Wednesday night went off the road, became airborne and landed in a ditch in Otter Tail County, Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Kermit Leroy Hauge, 62, was driving a Ford F-150 north on County Road 40 in Vining at about 8 p.m. Feb. 19 when it went across the intersection of Highway 210, veered off the road and went airborne, coming to rest in the north ditch. The state patrol reports alcohol was involved in the crash, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Hauge was transported to Lake Regions Hospital.
