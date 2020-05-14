MANKATO, Minn. – Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,367 degrees to 2,294 students at the end of the spring 2020 semester, with this spring’s graduates celebrated through a special website that launched Saturday, May 9, the day on which the University’s three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each graduate also received personalized URL video messages by email on May 9, and “commencement-in-a-box” packages were shipped to each graduate the week before graduation.
Area student Stephanie Davis, Wahpeton, North Dakota, earned a BS, Dental Hygiene.
Advanced degrees awarded by Minnesota State Mankato at the conclusion of the spring semester included seven doctor of education degrees and three doctor of school psychology degrees.Graduate degrees awarded included 91 master of arts degrees, nine master of accounting degrees, five master of arts in teaching degrees, nine master of business administration degrees, 16 master of fine arts degrees, one master of music degree, 10 master of public administration degrees, 256 master of science degrees, 15 master of science in nursing degrees, one professional science master’s degree and 27 specialist in educational leadership degrees.
Degrees awarded at the undergraduate level included 68 bachelor of arts degrees, 95 bachelor of fine arts degrees, 1,632 bachelor of science degrees, 21 bachelor of science in integrated engineering degrees, 26 bachelor of science in civil engineering degrees, 17 bachelor of science in computer engineering degrees, 25 bachelor of science in electrical engineering degrees, 40 bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degrees, 39 bachelor of science in social work degrees and 20 associate of arts degrees.
Undergraduate students receiving recognition included 183 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 254 students graduating magna cum laude (minimum grade point average of 3.5 for students admitted before fall 2015; minimum grade point average of 3.6 for students admitted fall 2015 or later) and 258 students graduating cum laude (minimum grade point average of 3.3 for students admitted before fall 2015; minimum grade point average of 3.4 for students admitted fall 2015 or later).
More information about the Minnesota State Mankato spring 2020 commencement is available at http://mnsu.edu/mavgrad2020.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.