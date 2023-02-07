Minnesota strives for 100 percent carbon-free energy
Buy Now

Minnesota plans to use 100% carbon-free, clean energy by 2040, giving the state less than 20 years to eradicate these carbon emissions.

 MCC

In a continued push to address climate change impacts in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill that would move the state to 100% clean energy by 2040.

“Climate change impacts lives and livelihoods in every corner of our state,” Walz said Tuesday, Feb. 7. “Minnesota will continue to lead the way on combating climate change and we’ll create clean energy jobs in the process. This bill is an essential investment in our future that will continue to pay off for generations to come.”

Download PDF Minnesota strives for 100 percent carbon-free energy


Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 