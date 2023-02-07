Minnesota strives for 100 percent carbon-free energy

In a continued push to address climate change impacts in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill that would move the state to 100% clean energy by 2040.
“Climate change impacts lives and livelihoods in every corner of our state,” Walz said Tuesday, Feb. 7. “Minnesota will continue to lead the way on combating climate change and we’ll create clean energy jobs in the process. This bill is an essential investment in our future that will continue to pay off for generations to come.”
The Blackout Bill, SF 4, passed through the DFL-controlled state House and Senate without any Republican support, with respective vote counts of 70-60 and 34-33.
By focusing on solar, wind, hydroelectric, hydrogen and biomass energy sources, lawmakers hope for a carbon-free future in energy production. This means any public utility that generates electricity will not be allowed to emit any carbon dioxide in less than 20 years.
This will limit the state’s options for coal and natural gas energy sources. According to Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-District 9, the bill also notably fails to consider use of nuclear energy, which the U.S. Department of Energy categorizes as “clean and sustainable.”
Those opposed to the bill worry it is too stringent and will negatively affect Minnesota’s energy grid in the future.
“Further, not only is the zero-carbon electricity mandate costly to Minnesota, but it is going to lessen the reliability of our energy future,” Rasmusson stated. “There are already great stresses on the Midwest power grid. And as a result, our state will face devastating blackouts like those we have seen in California, Texas and North Carolina.”
However, the bill is supported by Xcel Energy, the largest utility provider in the state. President Chris Clark said the goal to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 would be beneficial for the energy sector.
“This legislation will provide opportunities to innovate, create jobs, incorporate new technologies into the grid and work closely with the communities that are home to our employees and power plants on a successful transition,” Clark stated.
Electrical utilities in Minnesota have already taken steps toward carbon-free energy, prior to this year's bill. Between 2005 and 2020, the state saw a 56% decline in carbon emissions, according to the Greenhouse Gas Report. SF 4 will allow these companies to continue their clean energy efforts in a flexible, but planned time frame.
In addition to creating a sound timeline, the bill establishes a standard for utilities to supply Minnesotans with electricity generated from carbon-free resources at 80% of retail sales in 2030. Then, each five years, public utilities will need to increase that number by 10 percentage points, until 100% is reached in 2040.
In 2035, at least 55% of an electric utility’s total retail sales must be generated from eligible energy technologies.
Officials anticipate this bill will offer enhanced benefits during implementation including, but not limited to the creation of high-quality jobs, recognition of workers’ rights, guaranteed access to the necessary tools for success, established that all Minnesotans have access to the benefits of a clean energy economy and provided affordable electric services, according to the governor’s office.
Doubts about the bill's effectiveness and need in the state have been raised by Republicans and opponents of the bills since day one.
“The Blackout Bill, simply, fails to make energy affordable and reliable. As technology progresses, our energy sector continues to become cleaner and reduces carbon emissions,” Rasmusson stated. “This top-down government mandate will have no tangible environmental benefits but will cost Minnesota consumers and threaten grid reliability.“
