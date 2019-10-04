Minnesota student survey shows increase in vaping rates 

Minnesota Department of Health released its statewide student survey on Wednesday, Oct. 2 which shows an acute increase of teens vaping compared to previous years. In response to these results, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for a multi-faceted policy change on education, outreach, and restraining access to vaping products.
The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey results show that one in four 11th graders reported using an e-cigarette in the past 30 days. Compared to the 2016 survey, this is a 54 percent increase, where 17 percent of 11th graders reported vaping.
Another finding showed a sharper increase in vaping by eighth graders. Eleven percent reported use in 2019, whereas 5.7 percent reported use in 2016, nearly twice as many.
Along with these findings, results showed that students are ill-informed about the health risks. Seventy-six percent of 11th graders reported there is no, slight or moderate risk of e-cigarettes.
These results are currently only Minnesota state-level results, not county-level data. In the following weeks, county results will be released.
Ashley Wiertzema, coordinator for the We Care Coalition, said she does think that Wilkin County will see an increase in the vaping numbers once county-level data is released. Currently, the coalition is providing education for teachers, parents, and students and also supports Tobacco 21.
The results came at a time pertinent to the national outbreak of lung injuries related to e-cigarettes and vaping. As of Sept. 27, 2019, there have been 805 lung injuries from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Twelve deaths have been confirmed in 10 states. All patients reported a history of e-cigarette use or vaping.
The latest count in Minnesota is 55 confirmed or probable case of vaping-related server lung injuries, and one death.
“Vaping is a public health crisis for your Minnesotans, and it is critical that we act now to bring the rate down,” Gov. Walz said. “As a teacher and as a father, I know the first step is making sure our young people understand the risks. That’s why I’ve directed our health and education commissioners to work together to get the word out to students, parents and school officials this month while also putting forward bold legislative policies to tackle this crisis head-on. Our goal must be to make sure young people and the adults in their lives have the information, support, and resources to fight back against those profiting at the expense of our children’s health and well-being.”
Gov. Walz’s first action was to instruct the commissioners of health and education to institute an outreach campaign to provide schools, parents, students, and healthcare providers with information and resources to assist with vaping issues.
The governor’s second action direct his administration to set 2020 policy changes combating youth vaping. These policy changes include” changing the legal age for tobacco to 21; prohibiting the internet sale of tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and vaping produces; prohibiting the sale of flavored smoking products; and granting authority for Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to declare a public health emergency.
This student survey is voluntary and anonymous that is conducted every three years. It includes questions regarding school climate, bullying, out-of-school activities, healthy eating, emotional health, substance use, connections with school and family and other topics important to identify trends to improve the well-being of Minnesota’s youth.
For more information on go to https://www.health.state.mn.us/ and for more coverage follow Wahpeton Daily News.
