Minnesota test-to-treat COVID-19 sites add medication distribution

Minnesota’s state-run COVID-19 test-to-treat sites will add the ability for patients to fill their Paxlovid prescriptions on site. This change is meant to streamline the process of care for individuals affected by COVID.
Testing, clinician evaluation and prescriptions will come at no cost to Minnesotans. These medications will be available at the Moorhead, Minnesota, site — the closest state-run site to Wilkin County.
“Minnesotans who need COVID-19 medication now have an even better way to get it,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “By bringing these treatments to our testing sites, they’re truly a one-stop shop for people who feel sick, need a test, and qualify for treatment. We continue working hard to make COVID-19 resources available to more Minnesotans, more easily.”
These community test-to-treat sites allow Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 and if positive or determined high-risk, they will be prescribed medication at the same time. According to the Governor’s office, these sites have provided medication to over 580 citizens so far.
Any Minnesota testing positive for COVID-19 through a rapid test will be able to be evaluated at these sites by a clinician. Walk-ins will always be accepted, however due to wait times, an appointment is recommended.
Anyone seeking medication will need to provide their medical history, specifically current medications, to verify the safety of Paxlovid. High-risk patients are the only people eligible for these prescriptions.
Folks with underlying health conditions or of advanced age are generally considered the most high-risk. Paxlovid is an antiviral medication developed by Pfizer to treat the symptoms of COVID-19.
“Today’s expansion of our state-run test-to-treat sites does even more to make COVID-19 medication available to Minnesotans. By continuing to make this process easier and more seamless, we are hopeful that more people are able to access this critical tool for helping to prevent severe disease and keep people out of the hospital,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “Minnesotans who feel ill and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 should visit a test-to-treat site or speak to their health care provider to see if medication is right for them. We are grateful to our partners at the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy for their work to increase access to these medications for the people of Minnesota.”
All care at these state-run sites are free and do not require insurance.
