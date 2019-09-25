Minnesota unemployment rate decreased to 3.3 percent in August

Minnesota gained 1,100 jobs in Aug. 2019, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Seasonally adjusted figures released Sept. 19 by DEED reported a one-tenth percent decrease in the unemployment rate to 3.3 percent in August. This decrease ends a nine-month period where the rate had increased last October from 2.8 percent to 3.4 percent in July.
The technique of seasonal adjustment allows the measurement to remove the influence of seasonal patterns to reveal how unemployment changes from month to month.
The unemployment rate for Wilkin County was at 3.4 percent, Clay County at 2.7 percent, Otter Tail County at 3.1 percent, Grant County at 3.3 percent, and Traverse County at 3.1 percent.
“Minnesota employers continue to add jobs, and Minnesota workers continue to participate in the labor market at high levels,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. However, the lack of available workers in Minnesota poses a challenge for employers.
To address this problem, CareerForce was introduced by the state. This is a collaborative partnership created as an employment service for employers and job seekers as a career-search resource matching skilled workers and employers.
Three major sectors gained jobs. Leisure and hospitality (up 2,700), followed by financial activities (up 1,100) and construction ( up 100). Sectors experiencing job loss were education and health services (down 1,800), professional and business services (down 1,200), manufacturing (down 700), trade, transport, and utilities (down 500).
The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent in August.
DEED is the state’s economic development agency that facilitates an economic environment to produce jobs, improve the state’s workforce, and empower the growth of the Minnesota economy.
