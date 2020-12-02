Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 4.6 percent

Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped 1.3 percent from September to October, but the change was entirely due to a decrease in the labor force participation rate in the state, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
“COVID has brought unprecedented challenges to Minnesotans and our businesses. Just yesterday we had to take action to slow the spread of the virus because the health and well-being of Minnesotans and our state’s economy depend on it,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a release.
The labor force participation rate is calculated by dividing the sum of all workers who are employed or actively seeking employment by the number of working-age, noninstitutionalized people. The rate has been decreasing for several years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), but the pandemic has exacerbated the decline.
The pandemic has affected women in the workforce more than men. Many women are attending to their children at home as schools and daycares shut down, Pew Research Center reported.
Previous causes for the decline in the labor force participation can be attributed to, “less-generous maternity and child-care policies, higher incarceration rates, poorer health outcomes and less spending on on-the-job retraining and job-search assistance programs,” the BLS reported.
The state’s labor force participation rate was 70.2 percent prior to the pandemic, decreasing to 67.4 percent in October. The country’s unemployment rate decreased by one percent in October, and the labor force participation rate increased by 0.3 percent to 61.7 percent.
The pandemic’s economic impact has been felt disproportionately by minority communities in the state. Black Minnesotans had an unemployment rate 10 percent higher than the same time last year. The Latinx population’s unemployment percentage in the state rose 7 percent this year.
“Despite these challenges, companies in many fields are hiring. DEED will continue to help job seekers in their career journey, and our CareerForce job counselors are available right now to help job seekers look for work,” Grove said.
Two of the top posted positions in the state are in healthcare, with 3,203 job postings for Registered Nurses and 2,387 job postings for Certified Nursing Assistants. Other popular postings include first-line supervisors of retail sales workers. All the top positions are considered essential work amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Also on the list of top posted positions are retail salespersons, personal care aides and combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food.
