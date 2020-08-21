Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 7.7 percent in July, indicating a recovery from a shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment peaked at nearly 10 percent in May.
The addition of 32,500 payroll jobs aided this drop on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The state’s unemployment in June was 8.6 percent.
“We’re moving in the right direction, but job growth is slowing, a sign that this recovery will likely take some time,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “It’s important for Minnesotans to know that many employers are hiring now and that resources are available to help people prepare for in-demand jobs through CareerForce.”
The U.S. unemployment rate is at 10.2 percent for July, down 11.1 percent in June. Additionally, the nation added 1.8 million jobs in July.
The spread of the coronavirus prompted shutdowns in Minnesota and across the nation of many businesses and other employers in March. Many of those businesses have been able to reopen at full or limited capacity with social distancing practices in place, while some have opted not to reopen at all.
Compared to last year, the state has 256,062 fewer payroll jobs in July, DEED stated.
Minnesota’s economic downturn appears to have had minority groups harder than whites.
Based on a six-month average, the unemployment rate for black Minnesotans was 15.3 percent, a dramatic change from last year’s 6.3 percent. In that same comparison, Hispanic Minnesotans’ unemployment rate was 8.6 percent and last years was 4.3 percent. White Minnesotans have an employment rate of 6.3 percent, compared to 3.1 percent one year ago.
The July report captures that Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted job gains were led by leisure and hospitality, up by 17,200 or 9.8 percent. Accommodation and food service, arts, entertainment and recreation, government, and health care and social assistance following.
Among industries losing jobs in July were professional and business services, down 700 jobs; information services down 900 jobs; and construction, down 400 workers.
For more information about unemployment in Minnesota, visit mn.gov/deed.
