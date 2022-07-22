Minnesota unemployment rate reaches new low in June

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest Minnesota unemployment rate was 2.5% in 1999. Since then, rates have constantly fluctuated in either direction, until this year when Minnesota has consistently been breaking its own records.
In May, the rate of unemployment dropped to a record-breaking 2%, then again for June, records broke as the rate dropped to 1.8%. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate has sat firmly at 3.6% for the past few months. With nearly five million less people than Minnesota, North Dakota unemployment rates have sat firmly between 3.1% and 2.5% since January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the state has added almost 100,000 payroll jobs this year, beating the nationwide rate of job growth by .1% at 1.6% since January 2022.
“Another month has brought another record-low unemployment rate, as more Minnesotans are finding opportunity in our economy,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “The big challenge is a historically tight labor market — we’re still down just over 72,000 people in our labor force since before the pandemic. We’re continuing to grow DEED’s Summer of Jobs campaign to highlight job market opportunities, and to help employers find workers in labor pools they may have previously overlooked.”
However, according to DEED data, unemployment rates are nearly double and triple respectively for Hispanic and Black Minnesotans. This data also shows an annual 3.2% rise in the Black labor force participation, but a 1% decrease within the past month. This indicates a need for businesses to work on better strategies that allow equitable hiring practices, according to DEED.
While unemployment has gone down, wages have not risen enough to compete with inflation rates. In the past two years, state average wages for the private sector went up 9.6% while inflation rose 14.8% in the same two years. This means on average, folks got a 5.2% decrease in compensation.
“We’re building a state with more opportunity for Minnesotans. I am proud to break another record with these historically low unemployment rates,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “During a period of global economic worry, Minnesota’s economy is stable and thriving. We will continue working to provide all Minnesotans security and financial relief and ensure that this growth continues.”
