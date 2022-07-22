Minnesota unemployment rate reaches new low in June
Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest Minnesota unemployment rate was 2.5% in 1999. Since then, rates have constantly fluctuated in either direction, until this year when Minnesota has consistently been breaking its own records.

In May, the rate of unemployment dropped to a record-breaking 2%, then again for June, records broke as the rate dropped to 1.8%. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate has sat firmly at 3.6% for the past few months. With nearly five million less people than Minnesota, North Dakota unemployment rates have sat firmly between 3.1% and 2.5% since January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



