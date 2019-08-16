Minnesota unemployment up slightly

Unemployment in Minnesota increased by one tenth of a percent in July, according to a Thursday, Aug. 15 release from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Overall, the state lost 1,300 seasonally adjusted jobs in the month of July.
In spite of this slight increase in unemployment, the release stated the loss “represents the first decline after four continuous months of gains that added 7,000 jobs.”
“Even with this slight increase, Minnesota’s unemployment rate remains low and the labor force participation remains high,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “This continues to suggest that the state’s labor force is at or near capacity – and businesses will continue to find it challenging to hire and retain workers.”
The most recent DEED unemployment data for Wilkin County is from June 2019, showing the county’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.6 percent. This percentage jumped almost one percent from May’s 2.7 percent unemployment rate.
DEED statistics from nearby Minnesota counties shows Clay County’s June unemployment rate was at 3.3 percent and Traverse County’s rate was at 3.4 percent.
Throughout the state, four major industry sectors gained jobs the release states. The sector with the highest gain was construction, up 1,00 jobs, then education and healthcare which added 1,000 jobs, coming in third is government up 400 jobs, with transportation and utilities gaining 200.
Four other sectors experienced loss, with leisure and hospitality down 3,000 jobs, other services down 1,200 jobs, information down 200 jobs and professional and business services down 100 jobs.
The release also stated that nationally the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7 percent.
