Minnesota voters hit the polls in droves
Infographic by Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Millions of Minnesotans made their mark this election as more than 70% of registered voters turned out statewide. Wilkin County kept up with the state’s numbers recording a 69.86% voter turnout.

Across the river, turnout is much more bleak. Less than half of registered voters in North Dakota turned up to the polls with 42.82% reported. Richland County fared better than the state with a 47.60% turnout rate, but failed to pass the halfway point.



Wilkin County Reporter

