Minnesota voters hit the polls in droves

Millions of Minnesotans made their mark this election as more than 70% of registered voters turned out statewide. Wilkin County kept up with the state’s numbers recording a 69.86% voter turnout.
Across the river, turnout is much more bleak. Less than half of registered voters in North Dakota turned up to the polls with 42.82% reported. Richland County fared better than the state with a 47.60% turnout rate, but failed to pass the halfway point.
These numbers aren’t shocking though; the turnout rate from previous midterm election years have sat at similar percentages.
In 2014, North Dakota recorded a 46.81% voter turnout and similarly in 2010, they recorded a 47.90% turnout. Breaking from the norm, the state’s 2018 midterm election voter turnout, 57.04%, was the highest it’s been since 1986, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State website.
Voter turnout in Minnesota however, hasn’t dropped below 50% since 1986, and even then, it was still five percentage points higher than North Dakota’s 2022 turnout at 48.17%.
But why is voter turnout so low in the state? Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum isn’t quite sure.
“I believe North Dakota is one of the easiest states to vote in,” Fossum explained. “There’s no voter registration; you just have to show up with a valid North Dakota ID. We’ve even changed polling locations to voting centers in Richland County.”
This change meant anyone in the county could vote at any voting center, rather than being relegated to the polling location in a citizens precinct.
Fossum said the auditor’s office has been taking steps to increase voter turnout in Richland, including sending out voting information in mailers and updating pertinent information to Facebook and the county website.
“I’m at a loss as to why its (voter turnout) is so low here,” Fossum said. “I expected a much higher turnout with a contested sheriff’s race and the marijuana measure on the ballot.”
She continued, saying she doesn’t believe apathy is the cause of a lower turnout. Looking at the positive side, Fossum was proud that the county more than doubled its voter turnout from the June primaries.
“It’s much higher than it was in the primary at 18.7% statewide and 22% in Richland,” Fossum said. “The turnout is about average to what we normally see.”
Even with the work the Richland auditor’s office has been doing to increase turnout, they’ve failed to match their counterparts across the river.
Wilkin County only has five precincts with polling places in the county, while the other 27 precincts must vote by mail or bring their ballot to the Wilkin Courthouse. Minnesotan voters also need to register to vote, something North Dakotans don’t have to do.
So why is turnout in Wilkin consistently higher?
Wilkin County Auditor/Treasurer Janelle Krump said Minnesota generally has a high voter turnout, so Wilkin is merely following that trend.
“I thought it (election night) went really well this year,” Krump said. “We were busy here in our office with people bringing in their ballots.”
Wilkin and Richland saw similar races on their ballots this year with a hotly contested sheriff’s race and contested commissioner seats. Neither Fossum or Krump are entirely sure why voter turnout falls the way it did in either county.
Krump said voter turnout in the county rose drastically when they began allowing mail in votes. She noted that the 2018 and 2022 midterm election turnout is higher than some general elections in the past.
This is Fossum’s first election year, so she’s not quite sure why turnout isn’t higher, however, she doesn’t think it’s due to apathy towards elections.
Moving forward, Fossum’s office plans to continue its efforts to increase election numbers while Krump’s office hopes to continue the trend they’ve been on in the past few election cycles.
The next election year, 2024, is a presidential election, meaning both states can expect more voters to show up to the polls if previous elections data holds true.
