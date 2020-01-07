Minnesota Water Well Association donates system for resident in need

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — Last Thursday, Jan. 2, the Minnesota Water Well Association (MWWA) donated and drilled a water well system for Mr. Vance Gray of Park Rapids, Minnesota.
Gray had been living without running water for the last two years after his well unexpectedly became inoperable. Not being able to afford a new system, Gray had been depending on bottled water and the help of his neighbors for his daily water needs.
“I have been out of water for over two years and am very grateful that the MWWA and its members have helped me out," Gray said. "It will be nice to have water in my house again. The local community works together, and this really has been great."
The donated water well system and installation is a part of an ongoing effort by MWWA to fight water insecurity across Minnesota. MWWA worked with four local companies who teamed up and donated all parts and labor toward the project, Kilmek Brothers Well Drilling, Fideldy Brothers Drilling, Preferred Pump Supply, and Headwater Wholesale.
“This project really shows what we can do together as an association”, said President of MWWA, David Henrich CWD/PI, CVCLD. “For this project, several association members pitched in a little to do good work for a person in need of water. It is the most valuable resource a person can have access to and we are happy to help Vance get running water back on his property.”
Currently, there are 2.9 million housing units in the United States lacking complete plumbing and access to clean, safe, affordable drinking water.
