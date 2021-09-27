MinnesotaCare will be cheaper in 2022

As 2022 draws closer, so does a decrease in monthly premiums for MinnesotaCare recipients.
In August, the Minnesota Department of Human Services announced around 100,000 Minnesotans on MinnesotaCare will save an average of $52 per month on premiums through the end of 2022.
MinnesotaCare, one of two types of public insurance available to certain Minnesota residents, covers people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford other health insurance.
There will be no premiums for those enrollees and those newly eligible for MinnesotaCare who earn $20,415 a year or less for a single person, or $27,583 a year or less for a household of two. There will be reduced premiums of $4-$28 a month for enrollees and new applicants who earn up to $25,520 a year for a single person, or $34,480 a year for a household of two, according to a MDHS release.
“Every little bit helps,” Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead stated in a release. “The pandemic has made it harder for people to keep up with their health care bills, along with all the other bills. Making MinnesotaCare more affordable leaves more money in their pockets to care for themselves and families.”
In Wilkin County, there are 82 people enrolled in MinnesotaCare, or 1.3 percent of the county’s population in 2019. Statewide, around 76,000 people were enrolled in MinnesotaCare in 2019. Prior to COVID-19, the amount of people enrolled across the state was declining. The last time enrollment in MinnesotaCare exceeded 100,000 people was in 2016, according to the MDHS.
County family service agencies do not handle state insurance cases, said Katie DeNoble, Wilkin County Family Services. The most they are involved is when someone applies for state insurance through MNsure.
