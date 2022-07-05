At the end of April, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed frontline worker payments into law in an effort to those who worked diligently through the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesotans have a 45-day timeline to apply for these payments, ending Friday, July 22.
To apply you’ll need to provide the following information:
•Name
• Social Security number
• Employer phone
• Address or Individual Tax number
• Phone number identification number
• Employer email address
• Email address
• Employer name
• Dates of relevant
• Date of birth
• Employer address employment and job title
The application uses knowledge-based authentication (KBA) to verify identity. This process requires all the information listed above, however if the system is unable to verify identity through this method, applicants will be asked to upload an image of their driver’s license or other personal identification documents. Applicants will also be required to choose their payment method if they’re deemed eligible. The choices are between a direct deposit and a prepaid debit card.
Frontline workers include the following sectors:
• long-term care and home care;
• health care;
• emergency responders;
• public health, social service, and regulatory service;
• courts and corrections;
• child care;
• schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education;
• food service, including production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery;
• retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery;
• temporary shelters and hotels;
• building services, including maintenance, janitorial and security;
• public transit;
• ground and air transportation services;
• manufacturing; and
• vocational rehabilitation.
To apply visit https://frontlinepay.mn.gov/submit before July 22.The $500 million set aside by legislators will be split evenly among all the applicants, Sahan Journal reported.
