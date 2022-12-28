Minnesotans to see higher minimum wage in 2023

While Minnesota is one of the more than half of the states nationwide with minimum wages higher than the federal requirement, it is one of only a few states with multiple minimum wage scales, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Stemming from legislation passed in 2014, employers with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 must pay their employees nearly $2 an hour more than businesses with less revenue.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the minimum wage these larger employers must pay is $10.59 an hour, up 26 cents from $10.33 an hour. Employees of smaller businesses, minors and trainees are only required to make a minimum of $8.63 an hour. Under Minnesota’s state statute, trainees must be younger than 20 years old for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
This minimum wage increase is technically an attempt to keep pace. However, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index inflation calculator, the 2023 minimum wage should be about $10.94 to have the same buying power as the 2022 minimum wage at $10.33.
Employers will be required to notify their employees of these changes before it takes effect. This includes a state-mandated poster required to be shown in locations accessible to employees, only to be changed when Minnesota laws change.
These wages will take effect throughout Minnesota, minus the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher mandated minimum-wage rates. A minimum wage report for 2022 from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry shows that large employers in Minneapolis and St. Paul already pay $15 an hour and employers of other sizes will follow suit in various years between 2023-27.
The same report shows that minimum-wage workers who work 40 hours per week had annual wages between $17,500 and $21,486 depending on the business size. Workers in Minneapolis and St. Paul recorded annual wages up to $10,000 more than the rest of the state.
Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development indicates the 2020 fair market rent for a one-bedroom dwelling is $563 per month in Wilkin County, Minnesota. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that cost would be $649.73 when adjusted for inflation.
Assuming a minimum-wage worker is paying $649.73 for rent each month and only making around $17,500 annually, nearly half of their income would need to be used solely for housing.
While the upcoming minimum wage for all employees in Minnesota is higher than the federal minimum wage, the DLI’s report finds the state’s minimum wage to be more than $1 lower than an inflation-adjusted federal minimum wage.
The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour will remain the same in 2023 just as it was when it was instituted in 2009. All but five of those years have seen Minnesota pay its minimum-wage workers more than the U.S. federally requires.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.