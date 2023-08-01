Minnesota's new cannabis laws now in effect

Minnesota's new laws are now in effect and some of them relate to cannabis legalization in the state. We'll try to eliminate any confusion.
The who and what for cannabis possession goes like this: adults 21 years and older are who can possess cannabis. They can have two ounces or less in public or two pounds or less at home. If they have cannabis concentrate, they can only have eight grams or less. Edibles with a potency of 800 milligrams or less THC are the new limit.
Folks can use marijuana at their private residence and when outside in a fenced-in area. It can be used on private property that is not generally accessible to the public, unless prohibited. Licensed establishments or events are also a suitable location.
In regards to home cultivation of cannabis plants, people can have up to eight cannabis plants, no more than four of them mature. Plants must be in enclosed, locked spaces not open to public view at the primary residence of an individual who is 21 years or older. Growers may not use a volatile solvent to extract concentrate without license.
According to Minnesota Statute §342.09, the limitation for adult use states no smoking of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Cannabis cannot be smoked, vaped or inhaled anywhere smoking is prohibited by Minnesota State §144.414 in correlation with the Clean Air Act.
Prohibited locations for cannabis use include a place of employment, public transportation, at a public meeting or in an enclosed, indoor area used by the general public.
For public consumption, people cannot smoke marijuana anywhere where a cigarette couldn’t be smoked or where it would be inhaled by a minor. No use or possession is allowed at a school or on school property, or at a correctional facility.
The law on open packaging states that no marijuana is allowed in a motor vehicle, unless in a legal amount in the sealed original package sold from a licensed seller.
According to Minnesota Statute 169A.36, it would be a misdemeanor to use marijuana in a motor vehicle on street or highway, and if marijuana was in an open package or different package than what it came in.
Having more than the legal amount is a crime. New controlled substance and marijuana possession crimes have resulted from the new laws.
On the maximum end of those crimes, First Degree Controlled Substance Crime is a felony with up to 30 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, or both. Possession of 50 kilograms of a marijuana flower, 10 kilograms of concentrate or edibles infused with more than one kilogram of THC (approximately 5,000+ packages) also falls under this definition.
At the maximum side of the new marijuana possession crimes is First Degree (Felony), with between two pounds and 10 kilograms of a flower, between 160 grams and two kilograms of concentrate, and between 16 grams and 200 grams THC for edibles (approximately 80-1,000 packages).
Marijuana sale crimes in the first degree are a felony for those selling more than two ounces of a flower, selling concentrate in excess of eight grams, or selling edibles with more than 800 milligrams of THC.
Sale crime will be in the first degree if sale is made to a minor and defendant is 36 months or older, or if sale is within 10 years of two or more convictions of second or third degree sale crimes, or within 10 years of a conviction for first degree cannabis sale.
Sale by a minor is separated into two categories. A petty misdemeanor will come when the sale is up to two ounces of a flower, up to eight grams concentrate and edibles containing up to 800 milligrams of THC.
When the sale is less than two ounces of a flower, the charge will be as a misdemeanor. The same applies to a minor's sale of less than eight grams concentrate and edibles with less than 800 milligrams of THC.
A first degree marijuana cultivation crime will be considered a felony if more than 23 plants were cultivated. Other crimes include being under the influence of cannabis that were added to criminal statutes where being under the influence of a controlled substance would be relevant. These include Criminal Vehicular Operation, DWI and carrying a pistol in a public place.
During a recent Wilkin County Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Tony Harris had mentioned that a presentation was being made to law officers regarding procedures and the new cannabis laws. Knowledge of the new laws will settle in over the months that follow.