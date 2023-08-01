Minnesota's new cannabis laws now in effect

A picture of a hemp plant outlined by the setting sun. 

 Courtesy Pixabay

Minnesota's new laws are now in effect and some of them relate to cannabis legalization in the state. We'll try to eliminate any confusion.

The who and what for cannabis possession goes like this: adults 21 years and older are who can possess cannabis. They can have two ounces or less in public or two pounds or less at home. If they have cannabis concentrate, they can only have eight grams or less. Edibles with a potency of 800 milligrams or less THC are the new limit.



Tags