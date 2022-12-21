Minnesota's record surplus

Minnesota has projected a record high $17.6 billion surplus according to the November Budget and Economic Forecast.
Around $12 billion of these funds rolled over from the earlier biennial budget after the state legislature was unable to agree on how to spend it.
The now fully Democrat-controlled state is expected to make large spending changes given the available funds.
Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce his budget proposal Jan. 24, 2023. While no numbers are available for that plan, increases to education and childcare are expected, according to a statement by the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Walz has, in the past, tried to give money back to Minnesotan adults through a rebate check program. His previous efforts to do this did not receive legislative approval earlier this year. According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, Walz plans to reintroduce a rebate check proposal.
The current forecast shows steady growth to the surplus through at least 2027 with revenue outpacing revenue despite a projected three-quarter recession in 2023.
While members of the DFL have praised the state’s surplus, Walz called it a “golden opportunity,” some Minnesota Republicans have seen it as evidence of overtaxing.
“Minnesotans are being massively overtaxed, and we should spend most of the next session working to give as much of it back to Minnesotans as possible. Tax hikes of any kind should be a complete non-starter. Families deserve their money back as they continue to deal with the high cost of groceries, home heating bills, and other everyday necessities,” House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth said.