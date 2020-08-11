Minnesota's Tuesday primary is expected to have delayed results

Tuesday, Aug. 11 is Minnesota's primary election and is the first election where Minnesotans can cast their votes in the midst of the election.
Minnesota's Secretary of State Steve Simon asked for individuals to be patient as results are expected to be later than in previous elections given the amount of absentee ballots this time.
"...during the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are expecting far more than that to vote absentee, which will require a massive effort on the part of the counties, cities, and townships that run the elections. Processing, storing, and tabulating a significantly greater number of mailed-in ballots, with only a couple of months to prepare for this emergency, presents an incredible challenge to these local governments and to our office," Simon said.
Primary polls close at 8 p.m. and full results are not expected until Thursday. Daily News will update who is leading in the polls until results are finalized.
