Miranowski joins Daily News team as intern

Starting Tuesday, June 6, a Richland 44 junior Lillian Miranowski has joined the Daily News team as a summer intern.
“This is my first experience interning and I’m excited for the opportunity to learn more about journalism, advertising, and more at The Daily News,” Miranowski said.
Miranowski is a seasoned athlete with interest in basketball and swimming. When she’s not playing guard or in the pool you could find her on her Blue Roan horse Cobie.
“Throughout the summer, she will work one day a week learning the ins and outs of our operations,” Managing Editor Colton Rasanen said. “I’m excited to see Lily grow through the next few months as she realizes her potential.”
Starting her life in Breckenridge, Minnesota, Miranowski moved to Abercrombie, North Dakota, shortly before starting kindergarten. The 16-year-old’s parents both work in Breckenridge, with her mom working part-time at the Breckenridge Public Library and her dad working in construction with M&M Contractors.
Before her parents worked their current jobs, Miranowski’s dad studied graphic design while her mom worked in communications — hence her interest in digital marketing. Miranowski is also the student council class president, furthering her interest in the communications aspect of the Daily News operations.
Miranowski has also been involved with Family Career Community Leaders of America where she has been judged on her ability to communicate a project and its impact on the surrounding community. Being involved in one act plays and musicals at her school have also inspired Miranowski to specialize in communication in her future.
“My plans include studying strategic communication which will potentially lead me to a career in digital marketing,” she said. “I believe that this summer internship will lead me in the right direction to pursue my interests and learn more about the qualities of a newsroom.”