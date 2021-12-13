Miranowski receives unpaid 30 day suspension from Wahpeton

Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski was ordered by the city council to complete 30 days suspension without pay from his position following a nearly two-hour hearing Monday, Dec. 13.
The suspension order, which received an 8-0 vote from the council, is part of disciplinary action against Miranowski. He faced nine charges for allegedly falsifying documents with complaints of alleged behavior by Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale.
Miranowski faced the possibility of being terminated Monday from his position. A motion recommending that action failed with a 3-5 vote. The approved period of suspension has a retroactive start date of Dec. 7, 2021 and concludes Jan. 6, 2022.
While Miranowski was not terminated from his position, he was unequivocally ordered by Council President Lane Wateland to have no contact with public works employees or elected officials until the completion of his suspension. In Miranowski’s absence, Water and Sewer Foreman Don Wald and Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn will jointly serve as acting public works director.
Miranowski and his attorney, Leo Wilking, Fargo, appeared opposite Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting and her legal partner John Bullis. Bullis acted as the prosecution Monday evening. Hatting was one of four witnesses called, including Miranowski, Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe and Hatting’s paralegal Pamela Osmundson.
The hearing was attended by all eight members of the Wahpeton City Council, several city employees and more than 20 spectators. Mayor Dale was not present, although — against Wateland’s stated reminder of the hearing’s focus — his alleged behavior on the evening of Nov. 9, 2021 was repeatedly referred to.
Prior to Dec. 7, Miranowski alleged Dale had shown signs of intoxication and engaged in potentially dangerous or work-hindering behavior including public urination on Nov. 9. Repairs to a water main break took place on and around Nov. 9 in the vicinity of Eighth Avenue in Wahpeton.
Investigations into Dale’s conduct are ongoing, Wateland said Monday. He said they would be concluded by Jan. 4, 2022, Earlier in the hearing, Wateland admonished the audience for audible comments that the proceedings were a “witch hunt” and an example of “bull.”
The motion to suspend Miranowski was one of two unanimously approved by council members. They also approved having a letter of corrective action be placed in Miranowski’s personnel file. An earlier motion to dismiss the charges against Miranowski received a 4-4 vote from council members.
Wateland and Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward councilman, were among those commenting on both the hearing’s focus and professional differences between Miranowski and Dale.
“I know that we should have probably found two sandboxes to keep the kitties away from each other,” Wateland said.
Woods said he was highly disappointed and hurt that things had reached the state they did.
“We need to be a city of growth,” he said. “I think we have stagnated for far too long. I think there are more than enough people in this room right now who are at fault. And I’m looking in the audience as well.”
Woods publicly called for an end to longstanding factions among city leadership and residents. He is sick of the “war stories” and will not put up with them anymore, he said.
“We are going to be a city of growth. We are not going to live in the past with these doggone war stories. It’s over. It’s done. You (Miranowski) got your letter. Do better,” Woods said.
Wateland reiterated the purpose of the hearing.
“This solely tonight was about Mr. Miranowski,” Wateland said. “We do have a couple other investigations that are ongoing for the city. They will be concluded within the next couple weeks. They will be concluded by Jan. 4, 2022.”
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
