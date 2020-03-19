Missing West Fargo man found deceased in Richland County

After a search for a missing 37-year-old man this week, the West Fargo Police announced Thursday that Travis Zeck has been found deceased in Richland County.
The police department released a statement thanking the public for its help in the search for the man who had been missing since the morning of Tuesday, March 17, Inforum reported. He had last been seen driving a black Chevy Tahoe.
There is no danger to the public at this time, the police department reported, but the investigation remains open. No additional information has been released.
