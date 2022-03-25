Mitskog, Dotzenrod gear up for campaign trail

Editor’s Note: This begins a two-part series looking at the state of the Republican and Democratic-Nonpartisan League parties in and beyond Richland County, N.D. The Dem-NPL article is first because the party’s 2022 state convention came first. It began Thursday, March 24.
It is important to remain focused on the issues that truly matter, Alisa Mitskog said Friday, March 25.
An incumbent Democratic-Nonpartisan League state representative for North Dakota’s 25th district, Mitskog said she constantly remembers that principle. Because of redistricting, District 25 now includes all of Richland County, North Dakota.
“I truly believe that’s what voters want, not somebody that’s there to represent a party or an ideology,” Mitskog said. “We must work together to represent the citizens who elected us.”
Mitskog spoke with Daily News before arriving at the 2022 North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Convention, scheduled for March 24-27 in Minot, North Dakota. The state Republican convention is scheduled for April 1-2 in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Former North Dakota state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod of the now-redistricted District 26 became Mitskog’s running mate in February. As of Friday, the locally-endorsed pair were seeking a third party to run with Mitskog for the North Dakota House of Representatives.
Incomplete candidate delegations are now a bipartisan trend locally. Incumbent Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and Rep. Kathy Skroch of the previous District 26 received endorsement in February from the District 25 Republicans. Primary voters will decide whether incumbent Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, or Sen. Jason Heitkamp of the previous District 26 join Luick and Skroch on the general election ballot.
Dotzenrod, Heitkamp, Luick, Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck and Skroch are all running for four-year terms in the North Dakota Legislature. The state primary is June 14, followed by the November 8 general election.
“Agriculture, supporting local governments and keeping property taxes low,” Dotzenrod said. “Those are my guideposts for this election. There are also many things to deal with, including support for our law enforcement, our environment and having a good road system. We do have a lot to face.”
For Dotzenrod, the message is clear. He keeps thinking about where is North Dakota heading and how does it stay current with its jobs and technology?
“We’ve going to be determined and it has to be in hand with the development of ag and ag-related industries,” Dotzenrod said.
Mitskog, like Dotzenrod, is excited to hit the campaign trail. Both candidates say they are honored to represent District 25’s citizens and take heart in the encouragement they’ve received.
“I will certainly continue to be a voice for the citizens and work on issues including improving access to childcare, our workforce needs and continuing to work on diversifying our ag sector,” Mitskog said. “I will also work on increasing our funding for local infrastructure including roads and bridges.”
Patrick Hart, chair of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League, said there are several opportunities for the party to gain seats in the state legislature. District 25, located in North Dakota’s southeastern corner, is poised to be an especially strong district.
“Statewide, we have a lot of qualified candidates and some new folks stepping into the spotlight. One of our hardest jobs has been filling candidate slots and we’ve spent a lot of energy on that,” Hart said.
While it often seems his party constantly faces high odds against itself, Hart said the North Dakota Dem-NPL’s values — of sticking up for family farms, union workers and teachers — strongly “ring true.”
“You hear about the absolutely divisive nature of the other party and across the country and that’s not true of us,” Hart said. “That’s not how we operate locally. We’re telling the story of our grounded ideas. I do think we can start making headway and fill some state chambers.”
Nancy Richels, chair of the District 25 Dem-NPL, said she and other party members are especially excited to have Mitskog and Dotzenrod as candidates.
“Both have such great character and expertise,” Richels said. “They care deeply, with integrity and have voting records they’re proud to stand by. They’re hard workers and we’re excited to back them.”
