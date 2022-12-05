Mittens and sketchbooks and prints, oh my!

Joan Fredricksen was perched near the gallery’s entrance, boasting a sizable collection of handmade mittens of all colors and designs. Each mitten has a soft, fuzzy interior that Fredricksen said is her favorite part. Almost every pair has some form of button on it. Some are large, bulbous buttons, while others have a dainty heart, adding another element for folks to find a pair that matches their own personality.
Indigenous artist Laura Youngbird filled the rear portion of the gallery with works that take in-depth looks into the experiences of Youngbird’s family and Indigenous communities as a whole. On the right a piece entitled “Assimilation Dress,”showcases a gorgeous black dress with the word assimilation printed over and over again along the entire bodice. A collection of red dresses peppered the wall alongside it, each representing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women with their stark scarlet color.
Youngbird’s art also investigates loss of identity in Indigenous people. She spoke of her grandmother who would scratch her own face out of pictures, because no matter how much she would assimilate to white culture, her skin was a constant reminder that she was not the same. This set of three dresses adorned upon blank faces represents that loss of identity forced upon Indigenous people, often through boarding schools.
Brenda Luthi an art teacher is known best for her upcycled sketchbooks. These see her searching for cool or quirky books at thrift stores, gutting the pages out and rebinding them with 70-pound white paper. Each book is a one-of-a-kind creation. These pieces began early in Luthi’s career as an art teacher when her class didn’t have the funds to purchase sketchbooks for the students. She took matters into her own hands so each student had the necessary materials to thrive in her class, thus her upcycled sketchbooks became ‘her thing.’
While Luthi is known for her sketchbooks, she’s a talented artist in her own right. This owl is a collage of paper torn from a children’s book she had plans of upcycling. The photo behind it is a picture Luthi took in Paris, which has been meticulously edited in Adobe Photoshop. Finding the most joy in surrealism, Luthi edits most of her photography in the same whimsical ways.
There’s nothing quite like warming up in the Red Door Art Gallery with a warm cup of coffee and even warmer conversations with local artists. Winter weekends are truly made for all things — art. Walking up to the gallery on Saturday, Dec. 3, guests are greeted with two life-sized gnomes in front of the large stone pillars. However, unlike most gnomes, these are created with a tree at their base, furthering the holiday spirit.
