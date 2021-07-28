MN Assisted Living facilities prep for August licensing changes

Wilkin County’s Twin Town Villa and Pioneer Cottages Memory Care were among those approved to be licensed as assisted living facilities under Minnesota’s new protections, which kick in Sunday, Aug. 1.
The assisted living reforms were born from bipartisan legislation signed into law by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in 2019. All providers in the state had to apply for a license in order to be listed as an assisted living facility, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
“The application process provides a strong signal that our existing housing with services providers are making a smooth transition and implementing the new safety and care improvements on schedule,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm stated. “We are thankful for the hard work of so many who have been involved in this transition process."
Twin Town Villa Executive Director Mary Wolfgram said there will be no changes to care at their facility. There are minor differences, like the residents will now get to choose a meal plan.
“I think things will actually be better,” Wolfgram said. “We’re focusing more and getting more training on person-centered care.”
The facility has already communicated with its current residents and families about anything new and paperwork that has to be signed, Wolfgram said.
According to the MDH, some of the new benefits and protections for residents include:
- Assisted living facilities must develop an emergency preparedness plan that is uniquely tailored to the facility to ensure it has sufficient training, supplies and leadership to address emergency situations.
- Registered nurses must conduct initial assessments and reassessments of residents in the assisted living setting.
- Assisted living licensure rules establish staffing appropriate to best protect the health and safety of residents no matter their vulnerability, requiring facilities to have a staffing plan that guarantees the facility staffing levels that meet the needs of residents.
- Residents in assisted living facilities now have the right to appeal an eviction or termination of housing and services to allow the Office of Administrative Hearing to determine if termination was fair and just.
“Minnesota’s assisted living-type facilities mostly serve seniors,” according to an MDH release. “Most of those who live in an assisted living-type facility, dementia care or housing with home care will not experience significant changes in their services due to the new licensing program.”
