MN bill proposes $25/hr starting wage for non-licensed school employees

Minnesota Rep. Liz Olson (DFL-Duluth) introduced a bill to the state House of Representatives that would increase the starting wage of non-licensed school employees to $25 per hour. State Sen. Jason Isaacson (DFL-Shoreview) sponsors the Senate companion, which will be acted upon by the Senate Education Finance and Policy Committee.
Non-licensed school employees, or education support professionals, currently earn an average of $15 per hour, according to Olson. They include bus drivers, custodial staff, paraeducators, food service workers and clerical workers.
“All educators deserve the same things: respect for their contributions to the care and education of our students; fair compensation for their work, including affordable health care; safe working conditions,” Olson said. “Unfortunately, most education support professionals across Minnesota don’t get enough of any of those.”
The bill would also ensure continuous pay and benefits if virtual learning days are implemented; allow non-licensed school employees to receive unemployment benefits during school breaks, like over the summer; ensure up to 12 weeks of paid medical and family leave for a year through payroll deduction and employer contribution; allow for at least 20 hours of paid orientation for professional development for employees working directly with disabled students; allow for paraprofessionals to receive paid time to review a student’s individualized education program and consult with their teacher before beginning work with the student; and ensure districts cover at least 83 percent of the annual health insurance premium and at least 50 percent of the annual out-of-pocket maximum for employees covered under a single premium, with numbers of 72 percent and 50 percent for a family premium.
While Olson isn’t sure how much the bill would cost, she estimates the unemployment benefit expansion alone would cost about $28 million per year.
“School boards currently don’t have the authority to levy for funds that would be needed to cover the employer portion of this proposal, and even if granted the authority to levy for these costs, it places yet another tax burden on our property taxpayers,” Olson said. “If the state seeks to require districts to provide this benefit we would ask the state to provide funding.”
Another education-focused bill is making its way through the state House and Senate. HF1083 would establish two mental health service leads in the Minnesota Department of Education to help the state address the mental health needs of students, teachers and support staff. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview), was approved 13-4 and sent to the House Education Finance Committee.
Sen. Chuck Wiger (DFL-Maplewood) sponsors the Senate companion, which is awaiting action by the Senate Education Finance and Policy Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.