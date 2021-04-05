MN bill would allocate more money to public libraries

Minnesota House Bill 1710, moving through the House Education Finance committee, seeks to increase state funding to public libraries by $2 million each year and change the funding formula.
The bill was introduced to the House on March 1, before being referred to the subcommittee. Its Senate companion, SF 1131, was referred to the Education Finance and Policy committee.
The state’s 12 regional library systems currently receive $13.57 million each year, bill author and Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-14B) said during a committee meeting. There has not been an increase in support to the library systems since the 2007 legislative session.
The bill would also amend the distribution formula for the systems, a move supported and encouraged by all 12 regional library boards. The change to the volatile formula would stabilize funding to each region, Wolgamott said. Under current law, the formula could allocate over $5 million to a metro area library and as little as $328,000 to a rural area library.
The bill has bipartisan support, and a total of eight authors, including Rep. Jeff Backer (R-12A), who represents Wilkin County, Minnesota.
“It’s not really a partisan issue, investing into our future, and that’s what this does,” Backer said.
Backer said rural libraries allow people to have access to services they may not have at home, like access to broadband. He said he hopes to see people take full advantage of what libraries have to offer. It isn’t just about checking out books and CD’s, Backer said, libraries fill in the gaps of society with free education and technology.
Breckenridge Public Library Branch Manager Erin Gunderson said state funding to the Lake Agassiz Regional Library System — which includes the Breckenridge location — has not increased since 2008.
“Right now, as one of the rural libraries, we get some of the least funding,” Gunderson said. “We’ve been scraping pennies together for years trying to do the best with what we’ve got, and we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, but it’d just be really helpful to have that support from the legislature as well.”
Lake Agassiz Regional Library Executive Director Liz Lynch said when the state’s funding doesn’t increase, library systems are forced to ask for more of their funding from counties and municipalities. It can be a big ask for rural communities already struggling financially, and it spells a greater tax burden for constituents.
Since 2008, Lake Agassiz Regional Library has been losing out on funds from the stagnant state budget. Instead, the money is being allocated toward metro area libraries. The shift in funding since 2008 has resulted in cutting a few support staff positions that were key to helping the rest of the region operate, Lynch said.
“We tried to make as many cuts as possible behind the scenes so that services wouldn’t appear to be too disrupted on the frontlines for the communities that we support,” she said.
Karen Pundsack, executive director of Great River Regional Library, said it’s not unusual for a library’s distribution amount to vary by 30 percent or more each year. All 12 regions are in support of the formula change. The $2 million would help the state adjust the formula without needing to take funds away from regions, she said.
Public libraries were a vital asset to communities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gunderson said. The Breckenridge Public Library left their WiFi on all day and night so people could use it as needed. She frequently sees individuals parked outside utilizing the free internet.
The Breckenridge Public Library also has hotspots available to check out for as long as two weeks. The CARES Act funded the new hotspots, which have been popular among library goers, Gunderson said. While the federal funding was a helpful boost, it did not address the issue of funding at the state level.
Communities need libraries, Lynch said, something made clear when they needed to close their doors for a few weeks during the start of the pandemic last year. The closure came during tax season, when many people utilize the computers, printers, fax machines or WiFi. Libraries were also hubs for the Census, which was collecting data.
“During that time, we really heard from our customers and community members and we were able to determine we’re a vital resource in our community,” Lynch said. “Once people didn’t have their library, they realized how much they appreciated it.”
