MN Congressman Jim Hagedorn dies at 59

Jim Hagedorn

 Courtesy U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died following a battle with kidney cancer Thursday evening, Feb. 17. He was 59.

Hagedorn served District 1, which encompasses several cities like Rochester, Mankato, Winona, Austin, Owatonna, Albert Lea, New Ulm and Worthington. District 1 has had both GOP and DFL congressional representatives in recent years, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who served as District 1 representative from 2007-2019.

After unsuccessful campaigns in both 2014 and 2016, Hagedorn was elected to the House in 2018, one of eight U.S. representatives. Hagedorn sponsored 12 bills during his years as a congressman, many of them having to do with workers’ rights and small business assistance. They include the Farm and Agricultural Worker Safety Education Act, the U.S. Pork Producer Assistance Act of 2020, the American Workforce Empowerment Act and the Unlocking Opportunities for Small Businesses Act of 2019.

House vacancies are filled through special elections, according to the U.S. Constitution.

“In the House, the Clerk assumes control of the vacant seat and directs the staff, who remain in the House’s employ. Although the constituents of the district do not have a Member who can vote for them, the staff is still available to help them with casework and to provide information on legislation,” according to the Congressional Institute.

