ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota Management and Budget announced this week that the state has distributed nearly $600 million in aid to local governments impacted by COVID-19. The funding is part of the federal CARES Act and was authorized for distribution by Gov. Tim Walz in late June.
“Local governments across the state are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their budgets and the services they provide,” said Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans. “The funds authorized by Gov. Walz with input from the legislature will help these local governments effectively respond to this public health emergency.”
Local governments could begin applying for aid on June 26, with applications being submitted to the Minnesota Department of Revenue for approval. The department received and approved certifications for 64 counties, and 196 cities and townships by June 29. The total distributed was $596,086,068.
“Getting this aid to counties, cities, and towns quickly and accurately is a priority for our department,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “We were able to distribute over 70 percent of the allotted funds in less than two weeks, and we will continue to work with local governments to ensure they receive funds in a timely manner as more of them apply for their aid.”
The funding for counties, cities, and towns can be used to support local government services as well as grants to businesses, hospitals, and individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19. Any remaining unspent funding must be returned to the state by Dec. 10, 2020. Certification dates for local governments to apply continue through Sept. 15.
View the Coronavirus Relief Fund Local Government Distribution Report at https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/sites/default/files/2020-07/CRF_Local_Goverment_Distributions_07_09_20.pdf/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.