Mary Beth Peterson, Rothsay Elementary School third-grade teacher and University of Minnesota Golden Gophers mega-fan, didn’t expect her Gopher-themed virtual classroom to have the impact it did when she created it.
Peterson lives in Breckenridge, Minnesota, with her husband, Craig, Breckenridge High School's principal. Like most educators across the country, she had to make adjustments to include virtual learning options amid the pandemic.
Being a Gophers fan, Peterson decided to decorate her virtual classroom with images of Goldy the Gopher, Head Coach P.J. Fleck, University of Minnesota swag and Peterson’s Bitmoji scoring a touchdown on a virtual football field.
Excited to show her students, Peterson tweeted a picture of her virtual classroom. The tweet was intended for her family and friends, but it caught the attention of Fleck, whose assistant messaged Peterson to see if she would be interested in setting up a Zoom call with the coach and Peterson’s students.
“It was meant to just be for my classroom, and it turned into this opportunity to put some smiles on my kids’ faces and even on myself,” Peterson said. “I don’t know who was more excited, myself or the children!”
Peterson said they first had to navigate the legality of the Zoom call. The call needed to be approved by the team’s compliance committee and no high school-aged athletes were allowed to partake to avoid “scouting” claims. Peterson said she was amazed a Division I coach with a full schedule would take the time to talk to a small-town classroom.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Fleck popped up in a Zoom call with nearly 100 students, grades three to six, several staff members and Peterson. He spoke with them about their dreams, how they can serve their community and how to navigate uncertain times. Fleck sat with the students for 20 minutes, encouraging them to pursue their goals and not give up. Or, in the words of the Gopher slogan, to keep “rowing the boat.”
“I could’ve fallen out of my chair,” Peterson said, laughing. “We were big Gopher fans before this, but the fact that he’s a huge Division I football coach and he took time to Zoom with a little old school and use his platform to give a positive message to our kiddos was awesome. It was so special.”
Peterson said Fleck did not discuss sports during the call, he was simply there to encourage the students and bring joy to the classroom. Some of the children did not understand the significance of the call, Peterson said, but they were happy to share their aspirations with Fleck.
One student said he wanted to one day be U.S. president, so Fleck told him to surround himself with good people and politicians. Another student said she wanted to be a teacher. Fleck told her to draw inspiration from teachers like Peterson who think outside the box.
“You didn’t have to understand Gopher football and you didn’t have to understand who he is as a coach, he really used his platform to talk to the kids … he really spoke to them and met them where they were at," Peterson said.
Peterson said she had talked to her students before about the kind of man Fleck is, an energetic, positive force. She said afterwards, the students said they felt his excitement and attention throughout the call. Peterson reported lots of smiles and giggles throughout the call as her students listened to Fleck.
“He used my name, he used their names, so they felt important,” Peterson said. “They felt special that he knew where Rothsay, Minnesota, was and that he knew their teacher’s name. So it was cool for them to be able to connect and correlate.”
Fleck used to be a social studies teacher before becoming head coach of the 19th best college football team in the nation, so he spent time assuring the students it’s normal to change their dreams or goals.
Fleck also surprised Peterson and her students with a three-foot oar with the UM logo on it, addressed to Peterson and her third-grade class and signed by himself.
Peterson said her next step is writing thank you notes to Fleck and his administration for setting up the call.
Although this school year has been unprecedented and difficult, Peterson said it has made her a better teacher. Things are different, but her students are handling the changes well and have been presented with more technological opportunities they may have missed out on had it not been for the pandemic.
“We say everyday is a blessing to be here, and we’re going to do our part to stay healthy and still work hard,” Peterson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.