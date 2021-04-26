MN House passes 12 omnibus bills

The Minnesota House of Representatives had a busy week passing 12 omnibus bills, including agriculture, education, employment, energy, environment and natural resources, higher education, housing, legacy, public safety, state government, taxes and transportation bills.
The House heard the health and human services omnibus bill Monday, April 26 but had not voted on the bill as of press time. The bills that passed will go to conference committees to rectify differences between them and their Senate companion bills.
The conference committees’ compromise bills are then voted on again by the House and Senate before being sent to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be signed into law.
Rep. Jeff Backer (R-12A), who represents Wilkin County, was disappointed by the omnibus bills that passed the House, citing gratuitous spending despite a $4 billion state budget surplus. He said he did not support any of the bills.
“They were very metro-focused,” Backer said of the dozen bills.
Agriculture
The agriculture omnibus bill passed 69-63 in the House, and is sponsored by Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL-11A) and Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-12), who represents Wilkin County. The Senate companion passed 48-18 April 14.
The omnibus bill includes provisions to help emerging and established farmers, and increases funding for broadband and biofuels infrastructure, items both Republicans and Democrats could agree on.
The two parties disagreed on an increase to a pesticide fee farmers pay on $1,000 of pesticide from $5.50 to $9. The increase would generate around $2.25 million beginning in 2023, and the money would go toward hiring personnel and equipment needed to monitor chemicals.
Backer, who voted against the bill, criticized the increase in fees on farmers. Republicans proposed an amendment, which failed, that would increase the agriculture chemical response and reimbursement account. Backer said the amendment would have protected farmers and ag-related businesses from cost burdens.
“The Department of Agriculture is requiring more and more specific testing … The costs are going up, we want to make sure when people follow the specifics, they’re reimbursed for it correctly,” Backer said.
House Republicans also opposed the addition of two members to the state Board of Animal Health, but an amendment striking the provision failed.
Public Safety
The public safety omnibus bill passed the House 70-63. It includes a provision that would limit peace officers’ ability to stop or hold drivers for petty misdemeanor vehicle violations such as an expired license or broken turn signal.
It would also limit no-knock warrants to instances of “first-degree murder, hostage taking, kidnapping, terrorism and human trafficking,” according to the House Public Information Services.
“Taxpayers pay tax for public service,” Backer said. “There are a lot of good police officers and we need to give them all the tools we can to keep the public safe.”
Backer said instead of reforming the police, the state needs to fund mental health services.
Other provisions include a modified peace officer code of conduct to prohibit officers from affiliating with, supporting or advocating for white supremacist groups, and a provision requiring law enforcement to release body camera footage of a deadly force incident to the family of the deceased and representatives within two days.
“This bill makes systemic changes to reduce bias inherent in our current systems," Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn (DFL-42B) said.
Republicans tried and failed to pass 11 amendments to the omnibus bill, one of which included the right to carry a firearm without a permit.
Education
The education omnibus bill passed the House 73-60 and received Republican opposition because of the added policies and restrictions on schools.
The bill would increase general education funding by 2 percent. Other provisions in the bill would require the use of non-exclusionary discipline practices and Indigenous education. There are also measures to increase the number of teachers of color.
“At a basic level, closing the opportunity gap begins with addressing the reality that our Black, Indigenous students and students with disabilities do not have equitable opportunity to be in the classroom,” Rep. Ruth Richardson (DFL-52B) said.
Employment
The omnibus workforce bill passed the House 69-64, and focuses on protections for workers. The Senate companion bill passed April 15. The bill would allocate $25 million in grants to small businesses in Greater Minnesota in 2021, and funnel $10 million into local community child care across the state.
Republicans criticized the bill because of its lack of attention to employers struggling to recover from COVID-19.
Environment and Natural Resources
The environment and natural resources omnibus bill passed the House 70-63 on Earth Day, April 22. The bill would address wildlife, air, soil and water health, and require any counties with a soil and water conservation district to “impose an additional $25 fee on mortgage and deed recordings and registrations,” according to the House Public Information Services.
Republicans opposed the increase in fees and failed to pass an amendment which would have voided rules the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency could instate to require lower greenhouse gas emissions in cars.
Energy
The energy and commerce omnibus bill passed the House 70-64 and would fund renewable energy goals set by the state and solar array initiatives.
The focus of the commerce portion of the bill is on prescription drug costs. The bill would create an affordability board, which would be able to review costs and set pay ceilings for prescription drugs.
Higher Education
The omnibus higher education bill passed the House 74-59 and would allocate $120 million to higher education funding in the 2022-2023 biennium. Supporters said the target of the bill is to address the rising cost of higher education, improve equity and hold for-profit colleges accountable.
Republican Rep. Marion O'Neill (29B) offered a successful amendment which would designate federal COVID-19 relief funds the state will receive to cover some of the bill’s expenses.
Housing
The omnibus housing bill passed the House in a 69-62 vote and would funnel millions of dollars into affordable housing across the state. It would also increase funding for a temporary housing program by $1.5 million.
Rep. Tama Theis (R-14A) proposed an amendment that would end Walz’s eviction moratorium, but the amendment was ruled out of order.
Legacy
The legacy omnibus bill examined how the funds generated by the 2008 sales tax increase of 0.375 percent should be used. The bill would allocate $130.8 million to the Outdoor Heritage Fund, $126.7 million to the Clean Water Fund, $73.1 million to the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and $54.8 million to the Parks and Trails Fund. The bill passed 79-52.
State Government
The state government omnibus bill would allocate $1.3 billion to government agencies and passed the House 68-62. The bill also includes changes to the election process including automatic voter registration when an individual applies for a driver’s license or state identification card.
Taxes
The omnibus tax bill cleared the House by two in a 68-66 vote. The bill would impose higher taxes on wealthy Minnesotans. It would also allocate $10 million to the small-business investment credit, and expand tobacco tax to vape products.
The bill also includes conformity to federal tax law on unemployment insurance and Personal Paycheck Protection loans. Republicans criticized a tax increase of any kind when the state budget is in surplus.
Transportation
The omnibus transportation bill passed the House 69-62 and would index the motor fuels tax to inflation, which would add about $0.1 to the cost of a gallon of gas for the next four years.
Republicans offered an amendment that would remove the increase in gas tax, but it was defeated.
