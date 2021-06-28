MN House passes omnibus education bill increasing spending per student

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the omnibus E-12 education bill Saturday, June 26 in a 105-20 vote. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jim Davnie (DFL-63A) in the House, is now headed to the Senate, where Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-38) is the sponsor.
The bill would increase the spending per student and the number of teachers of color, address student mental health and literacy, and support existing pre-kindergarten learning. It does not include new mandates for teachers.
“Every child in Minnesota deserves a world-class education,” Davnie said Saturday. “The bill includes a historic investment in recruiting and retaining teachers of color, so the teachers at the front of our classroom look more like the increasingly diverse students in our classrooms.”
Rep. Jeff Backer (R-12A), who represents the district Wilkin County falls under, said he voted in support of the bill Saturday. The bill wasn’t where he wanted it to be, but Backer said it was better than what he had seen initially from the House.
Negotiations brought down the $620 million difference between the Senate and House bills to a compromise: $554.2 million in new spending by increasing the general education basic formula by 4.45 percent over fiscal years 2022-2023.
Backer said he supported the numerous grant opportunities available under the comprehensive bill, particularly grants available to boost digital wellbeing. He did not support how much money will be allocated to the Minnesota Department of Education versus Minnesota districts.
Backer also said, while he supports teachers, he does not support the Minnesota teacher’s union, Education Minnesota, which he said is metro-focused.
“A student is a student in Minnesota. It doesn’t matter their ZIP code,” Backer said.
The union is currently pushing for the legislature to invest in policies and programs that help families and students hit hardest by the pandemic, stave off cuts to funding, support hourly school workers and support the Education Support Professionals Bill of Rights, according to Education Minnesota.
“It was one of those bills that has good things and bad things in there. Overall, it did add additional money for students and that’s why I voted for it,” Backer said.
Backer said he was also disappointed by the lack of focus on civic education in the omnibus bill. He said the Senate version of the bill addressed the “social engineering” in the original House bill. The current bill would suspend the implementation of certain academic standards until June 1, 2023.
“At the end of the day, in the state of Minnesota, our constitution requires us to teach the students. And that needs to be the focus. Period. And this bill does it better than what came out of the House initially,” Backer said.
Last week, Chamberlain stated he is excited to pass the bill in the Senate “as soon as possible.”
“Our philosophy has been consistent from the first day of session: we are going to focus on students, not systems; on parents and families, not lobbyists and institutions. I am proud to say this education budget achieves those goals,” Chamberlain stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.