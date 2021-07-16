MN man sustains life-threatening injuries in Breckenridge motorcycle accident

A Fergus Falls, Minnesota, man sustained life-threatening injuries when his motorcycle collided with a car on Highway 210 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Thursday evening, July 15.
Scott Robert Pourrier, 57, was traveling west on Highway 210 and struck a Toyota, driven by Sharon Trudell of Wahpeton, as the car traveled north on Highway 9 from the stop sign, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.
Pourrier was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, the report stated. Trudell, 66, did not suffer any injuries.
Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff's Office and Breckenridge Ambulance responded to the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.