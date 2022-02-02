MN medical marijuana law to include dried plant March 1

Minnesota residents registered for the medical cannabis program will be able to purchase smokable cannabis products beginning March 1, 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Although medical marijuana was legalized in Minnesota in 2014, dried or raw cannabis was previously prohibited. Medical marijuana use was limited to edible, injectable or topical cannabis products. In May 2021, the legislature and Minnesota Gov. Walz approved raw and flower cannabis — including smoking — for adults 21 and older and expanded caregiver provisions, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.
“Patients need to weigh the risks of smoking medical cannabis, including those related to secondhand smoke and lung health, with any potential benefits,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm stated. “Smokable cannabis may not be right for everyone; patients should have a conversation with their health care practitioner for guidance.”
The expanded law will allow the sale of pre-packaged dried flower and pre-rolls in a variety of strains and levels of THC and CBD. Registered patients can receive up to a 90-day supply. Cannabis-infused edibles, such as gummies, will also be available later in the year, beginning Aug. 1.
MDH expects enrollment in the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Program to double or triple with the addition of smokable cannabis products. A survey sent out by the Office of Medical Marijuana found that 71 percent of respondents said they were “very likely or somewhat likely to try it.”
There are just 13 medical marijuana dispensaries in Minnesota. The closest dispensary to Wilkin County residents is in Moorhead, Minnesota. Enrolled patients must be have one or more of the following conditions:
Cancer — if the illness or its treatment produces one or more of the following: severe or chronic pain; nausea or severe vomiting; or cachexia or severe wasting
Glaucoma
HIV/AIDS
Tourette syndrome
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease
Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy
Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis (MS)
Terminal illness, with a probable life expectancy of less than one year
Intractable pain
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Autism spectrum disorder (must meet DSM-5)
Obstructive sleep apnea
Alzheimer’s disease
Chronic pain
Sickle cell disease
Chronic motor or vocal tic disorder
In preparation for the change, registered patients interested in smokable cannabis can make an appointment for a consultation at a dispensary to gain pre-approval to buy pre-packaged dried flower and pre-rolls once available.
