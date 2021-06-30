MN peacetime emergency to end July 1

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday, June 29 that the COVID-19 peacetime emergency would end Thursday, July 1.
The state's executive order has been in place since March 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis began to worsen in the U.S., and was originally slated to end Aug. 1, 2021.
Walz said the state reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to protect monthly emergency food payments for Minnesotans, prompting the decision to end the peacetime emergency declaration. Walz’s announcement beat the omnibus state government finance and policy bill, which also included an end to the peacetime emergency.
The Minnesota House and Senate both passed the omnibus bill early Wednesday morning, June 30. The bill was passed 70-63 by the House and 54-12 by the Senate, and now heads to Walz’s desk.
“The COVID-19 peacetime emergency allowed us to respond quickly and effectively to the pandemic this past year,” Walz stated Tuesday. “We built testing sites from the ground up, we secured emergency personal protective equipment to protect our healthcare workers on the frontlines, and we developed a nation-leading vaccination program to get life-saving shots into the arms of Minnesotans.”
The peacetime emergency was also beneficial in that it made Minnesotans eligible for federal hunger-relief funding for 15 months, Walz stated. The administration’s recent agreement with the federal government ensures the state will continue receiving $45 million in emergency food assistance funds each month.
Minnesota Republican lawmakers have been working to end Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration since last year. The Senate voted 10 times to end his executive orders.
“Ending emergency powers is a legislative prerogative,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) stated. “The Governor has held onto these powers far too long and used them far too broadly. We’ve been clear that we were going to end these powers, so I’m not surprised Walz tried to outmaneuver us — but he does not get to say he let them go. The emergency is over because the Senate and the House said so.”
An amendment to the omnibus state government finance and policy bill introduced by the House Democrats allows the Commissioners of Health and Human Services to declare a public health disaster related to COVID-19, continues executive orders related to state COVID-19 staffing and unemployment insurance regulations until Aug. 1 and preserves Gov. Walz’s right to declare another peacetime emergency if needed.
The bill also tackled elections policies and procedures, but many of the proposed changes did not make the final cut. It does include a formal process for counties or municipalities to use absentee ballot drop boxes. A box would need to be emptied daily, bolted down or affixed to a building, secure against weather damage and recorded at all times.
Other provisions include a review of the state's response to COVID-19 conducted by the the legislative auditor’s office, the creation of an alternative-sentencing option for veterans with mental health conditions who commit certain crimes, the creation of a Legislative Commission on Cybersecurity and recognizing Daylight Saving Time as the standard of time all year, provided federal legislation permits this change, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
