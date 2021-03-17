MN Rep. Backer, Sen. Westrom hold virtual Town Hall meeting

Minnesota state Rep. Jeff Backer (R-12A) and state Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-12) held a virtual town hall meeting for their constituents Tuesday, March 16 to discuss legislative priorities and progress. Around 35 people attended the meeting, Westrom’s Legislative Assistant Kaytlin Bemis said.
Westrom said a silver lining of today’s virtual norm is involving more rural voices in state decisions. He said he has seen an increase in rural testifiers in this year’s legislative session because they are able to join virtual meetings instead of needing to drive hours to give a few minutes of testimony.
Backer and Westrom — who both serve districts in which Wilkin County, Minnesota, falls under — thanked Tuesday’s participants before launching into their concerns in the state House and Senate.
“We are really working with the majority to try and get things done sooner than later,” Backer said.
Backer said some of his focus has been on Minnesota’s tax on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The money is not considered taxable income at the federal level, but it is at the state level. Over 100,000 PPP loans were awarded to small businesses in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the CARES Act.
Last Thursday, March 12, the state Senate passed a PPP tax conformity bill. Considering the budget surplus in the state, Backer said the House should follow suit, and wipe the tax burden from businesses.
The bill failed on the House floor, Backer said. He encouraged the participants to call the Speaker of the House and House Majority leader and noted there needs to be some urgency since corporate taxes were due Monday, March 15.
“With the surplus that we have, the state of Minnesota does not need to be taxing that money,” Backer said.
Backer said both he and Westrom met with Minnesota’s commissioners and superintendents to discuss the one-size-fits-all approach the state has taken over the course of the pandemic.
Westrom agreed that rural Minnesota has different needs than the metro areas and has been able to approach COVID-19 differently. He said many Greater Minnesota schools have been open or had hybrid-learning models all school year.
Both he and Backer said one of their priorities is removing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers.
“We just had a healthy debate yesterday on the floor about how to change those emergency powers in the Senate, and it did pass to change the emergency powers so that one person in the three branches of government wouldn’t have all the power, ever, or at least for a year or maybe two years,” Wetsrom said.
The Republican-controlled state Senate voted 38-29 in favor of a proposal Monday, March 15 that would not allow the state of emergency to continue unless both a House and Senate majority approved it.
Westrom also discussed the state’s budget surprise. It was announced in February that the state budget forecast improved to a $1.6 billion surplus. The original forecasts last spring predicted a $5-7 billion deficit, he said.
While $1.6 billion is not much of a surplus in the perspective of a state budget, Westrom said Minnesota’s economy is promising.
“We are looking at ways to trim government where it makes sense, but fund it at the levels that are needed in certain areas … We need to find the best ways to invest in the projects and the programs and the important things we have, whether it’s education, highways, roads, bridges, rural broadband is a big one I’ve pushed,” Westrom said.
“We are trying to get the unserved areas of our state — which is about 8 percent of our state — and trying to focus dollars on those unserved areas,” he continued.
Westrom and Backer fielded a question about the state’s tax on social security income. Westrom said they proposed removing the tax in the Senate last year, but it was unsuccessful.
Walz is not in support of phasing out the social security tax, Westrom said. It is something they will continue to work toward, although it may take time because it would be very expensive to phase out. Backer said since his election in 2014, it has also been one of his priorities in the House.
“I don’t see it happening very soon because the Governor hasn’t been supportive of it, but it’s something we continue to look forward to in the Senate,” Westrom said.
Westrom said the state is also focusing on sustainable energy and environmental issues in their legislative issues. Westrom sponsored the Senate companion bill to a House bill to increase the state’s ethanol standard from E10 to E15 blend. The bill was passed by the Senate Agriculture Committee, he said.
Minnesota would become the first state in the country to adopt a higher ethanol blend. The bills have bipartisan support, but some Republicans cited concerns about mandating it.
Energy reliability is also a dominant topic. An expansion to Oil Line 3, originally proposed in 2014, is moving forward despite statewide protests and regulatory delay, but Westrom said it is a necessary step toward reliable energy.
Backer said the Biden Administration operates off of poor science and policy. He said solar and wind energy are expensive, and he said they can use their natural resources, like oil and coal, to provide clean energy.
“When we don’t have good, reliable energy, we get chaos. Look what happened in Texas. The power grid didn’t have the background that it needs,” Backer said.
Pat Salstrand, a participant in the town hall meeting, said he would like to see the legislators move away from partisan politics.
“Understand you can’t use Texas as a defense of our energy policy, because it is a Republican-controlled state and it was a market based system that drove that to where it's at, and they were separate from the grid … One of the largest culprits of this was the freezing of the natural gas lines,” Salstrand said.
He continued that the damage was due to Texas wanting to be a market-based economy and energy independent.
“I just wish as you would move forward with your discussions of energy, that falling back on using Texas as an example is really not good to make the point that you would like to make, I believe, because it is a direct showing of a failure of that exact thing you might be proposing,” Salstrand added.
Backer said he would professionally disagree with Salstrand, that Texas is a good example. Coal and nuclear power can be clean, and just because something is a renewable energy source, doesn’t mean it is environmentally friendly to produce or dispose of.
For instance, Backer said they still don’t know how to properly dispose of solar panels and it takes energy from coal to produce wind turbines.
Westrom said Texas exposed weakness in a system that can’t be relied on during future weather conditions.
“Texas having days or even weeks of below-freezing temperatures is unheard of, but that’s what you have to plan for,” he said. “I try to strive for a diversity, an all-of-the-above approach. We don’t want to put all our eggs in the nuclear basket or the coal basket, but we also aren’t in a position where we’d want to put them all in a wind or a solar basket either.”
The legislators ended the meeting thanking everyone for participating and for sharing their viewpoints. They encouraged their constituents to call, email or follow them on social media.
Westrom can be reached by phone at 651-296-3826 and by email at sen.torrey.westrom@senate.mn. Backer can be reached by phone at 651-296-4929 and by email at rep.jeff.backer@house.mn.
