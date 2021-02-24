MN Reps. appeal to President Biden to open Canadian border

President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Tuesday, Feb. 23 to discuss climate change, COVID-19 and the economies of the two countries.
On Monday, Feb. 22, U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (Minn.-7) — who represents Wilkin County, Minnesota — and U.S. Reps. Pete Stauber (Minn.-8) and Tom Emmer (Minn.-6) sent a letter to the Biden Administration, encouraging him to re-open the border between the U.S. and Canada.
The letter mentioned the Northwest Angle, an area of northwest Minnesota that is mainly accessible by land through Canada.
“As a result of border closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses there have been cut off from tourists critical to the economic livelihood of the community,” the letter stated.
Earlier this year, residents of the remote area built a 22-mile long ice road across the frozen Lake of the Woods which enabled limited tourism. However, the makeshift road will soon melt as temperatures rise and spring approaches.
“As we approach a full year with a closed northern border, it is critical to this remote community that a solution is found before access points are once again closed off for tourists,” the letter states.
After the Tuesday meeting, Biden said the two countries will work together to heal their economies and ensure no person is left behind. He said the pandemic has disproportionately affected different groups of people, such as women and people of color.
“[We need to] ensure that Canada and the United States are driving a robust economic recovery that benefits everyone, not just those at the top,” Biden said.
Other calls for reopening the border have come from lawmakers in border states like New York and Washington, who cite similar concerns that the border closures are irreparably harming their border towns and economies.
In January, Biden signed an executive order calling for the development of a new border plan. During their Tuesday meeting, the two leaders made no mention of a timeline of when the border will reopen.
Trudeau extended the border closure in January, which was due to end that month. As of Feb. 23, the earliest the border may reopen is March 21, 2021.
“Job one remains keeping people safe and ending this pandemic. This afternoon, the President and I discussed collaboration to beat COVID-19. From keeping key supplies moving and supporting science and research to joint efforts through international institutions, we’re standing united in this fight,” Trudeau said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.