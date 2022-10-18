MN Republicans file complaint against write-in state senate candidate

Editor’s note: In an effort for fairness in reporting, we have reached out to Nathan Miller for comment on these allegations. At the time of publication we were unable to reach him and will update the story with his comments, if we receive them.
With the Nov. 8 general election rapidly approaching, major parties are doing their best to ensure voters are well-informed regarding the candidates they may elect. In that spirit, the Minnesota Republicans have filed a complaint against write-in candidate Nathan Miller for falsely identifying himself as the Republican candidate.
The complaint, filed to the Office of Administrative Hearings, alleges that Miller has continued to falsely identify himself as the Republican candidate for state senate in Legislative District 9. The complaint further claims that posts on Miller’s campaign Facebook and fliers for an event knowingly mislead and confuse voters by implying that he is affiliated with the Republican party.
“There’s only one Republican candidate in this race, and it’s Jordan Rasmusson,” Republican Party of Minnesota Communications Director Nick Majerus wrote in a statement. “Nathan Miller has been rejected by Republican voters not just once, but twice. First, he lost the endorsement to Rasmusson at the Senate District 9 Convention in April. Then, Miller lost the Republican primary in August. It’s sad that Nathan Miller cannot accept the choice of Republicans in District 9 and feels he must place his own ego ahead of the interests of voters.”
Under Minnesota statute 211B.02, it is illegal to directly or indirectly make false claims that state or imply a candidate has the support of a major political party. This law is the basis for the complaint against Miller.
The evidence submitted by the complainant include screenshots of posters for a “Take Back Our County” event and posts from Miller’s campaign Facebook. The poster reads “Nathan Miller (SD 9 — Republican Party,)” which the complainant says “expressly states, or, at a minimum, clearly implies, that he is the Republican party candidate representing SD9.”
Evidence also includes posts on his campaign Facebook written prior to the primary, which he lost to Rasmusson by less than 400 votes. Most of which state, “Your constitutionally inspired Republican candidate.” According to the complaint, each post remains published and publicly available at the time of filing.
The Minnesota Republican party believes Miller has clearly implied his status as a Republican party candidate, rather than a write-in candidate without party affiliation or designation.
“A vote for the respondent (Miller) is not a vote for the Republican party because he is not the candidate chosen by local party delegates to represent the Republican party in SD9,” the complaint states. “Respondent’s (Miller’s) statements confuse and mislead voters in SD( by implying that more than one candidate has the support and endorsement of the Republican party and that more than one candidate represents the Republican party on the ballot for the general election in 2022.”
However, it is also clear through Miller’s campaign website, https://www.millerforsd9.com/, that he identifies himself as a write-in candidate. He has written an entire section on his website, absent prior to the primary, about the reason he is running as a write-in candidate.
“My write in candidacy is about one thing. Truth and integrity,” Miller writes. “This is the only reason you have a write-in candidate this election cycle.”
The complaint, which was filed Friday, Oct. 14, will move through a river of legal processes, according to the filing instructions and legal resources on the complaint form.
First, the case will be assigned to an administrative law judge to review the complaint within at most three business days. Then, the judge will make a preliminary determination for its disposition.
Depending on the judge’s determination, there are a few courses of action. If a violation is not seen by the judge, the complaint will be dismissed. If a violation is determined, the judge must conduct an expedited probable cause hearing or evidentiary hearing.
Following these proceedings if the complaint is found to be true by the judge, the respondent will pay a fine relevant to their violation.
“By filing this complaint, we are working to ensure the voters know who the candidates are on their ballot and which parties they represent,” Majerus wrote in a statement. “Voters have a right to get accurate information about candidates, and Miller’s actions are a disservice to the residents of the district.”
