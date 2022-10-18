MN Republicans file complaint against write-in state senate candidate

Nathan Miller

Editor’s note: In an effort for fairness in reporting, we have reached out to Nathan Miller for comment on these allegations. At the time of publication we were unable to reach him and will update the story with his comments, if we receive them.

With the Nov. 8 general election rapidly approaching, major parties are doing their best to ensure voters are well-informed regarding the candidates they may elect. In that spirit, the Minnesota Republicans have filed a complaint against write-in candidate Nathan Miller for falsely identifying himself as the Republican candidate.



