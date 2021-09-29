MN Rural Health leaders make recommendations for mental health

As the gaps in rural mental healthcare have been exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Rural Health Advisory Committee (RHAC) has been hard at work determining recommendations to boost mental health care outside the metro.
In 2019, the RHAC formed a workgroup to assess mental health care in rural Minnesota. Prior to the pandemic, health leaders were already aware of the lack of accessible mental health care available to Greater Minnesota residents.
There are 1,518 people to each mental health provider in isolated rural areas, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. In metro areas, that ratio shrinks to 304 people per provider.
The work group met six times between 201-2020 and hosted three regional listening sessions with individuals across the state, according to a Minnesota Department of Health release. Through their research, they found Greater Minnesota has made some strides toward closing the mental health gap, but there is still much to be done. They released a report that made recommendations on how to proceed including:
Increasing awareness of mental health needs and resources.
Increasing access to services and supports.
Strengthening the rural mental health care system.
Supporting collaboration among stakeholders.
“These recommendations highlight the need for continued efforts to strengthen the mental health care system in Greater Minnesota,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm stated. “Mental health is an essential part of a person’s overall well-being, and the stresses of the pandemic have made it more important than ever to ensure everyone in Minnesota can access quality care when they need it. This report is an encouraging step toward that goal.”
Within the recommendations is guidance to communities including implementing Mental Health First Aid, promoting the National Suicide Prevention Line and the Minnesota Crisis Text Line and increasing in-patient psychiatric beds, housing programs, youth services and school-linked mental health services.
The Minnesota Legislature is also tackling rural mental health care. This year, they dedicated an additional $3 million annually to the Minnesota loan forgiveness program, which now includes licensed drug and alcohol counselors, physicians and other licensed mental health professionals, including psychologists and social workers.
The Minnesota Department of Health is also working to remove licensing cost barriers for mental health practitioners. Currently, less than 50 percent of mental health students who get their master’s degree secure a professional license required to offer therapy independently, the release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.