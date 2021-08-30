MN sees largest gain in employment since March

Minnesota experienced its largest gain in employment since March 2021 and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in July, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
The rise in employment comes just as enhanced unemployment benefits are slated to end in Minnesota. Individuals who are on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and are receiving an additional $300 a week on top of regular unemployment benefits, will receive the last of those additional benefits this week.
DEED will host a webinar at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 on Facebook Live for those interested in learning more about CareerForce, Minnesota’s workforce system, and how to find a job.
As enhanced unemployment benefits end, Minnesota’s economic landscape continues to improve. Unemployment fell from 4 percent from June to July, and the state gained 14,500 jobs. The private sector gained 8,700 jobs. Nationally, the unemployment rate also decreased from 5.9 percent to 5.4 percent.
“It’s always good to have a month with solid job gains, particularly in leisure and hospitality which have been hit so hard,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove stated in a release. “We remain laser-focused on connecting as many Minnesotans as we can with available, good-paying jobs in our economy — of which there are plenty.”
The state is on track to regain the jobs lost from February-April 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July, Minnesota had gained back 265,800 jobs of the 416,300 jobs lost.
The unemployment rate dropped most significantly for Black Minnesotans from 4.5 percent in June to 3.5 percent in July, DEED reported. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for white Minnesotans dropped 0.2 percent and the unemployment rate for Latinx Minnesotans rose 0.1 percent.
The sector with the largest increase over the year is leisure and hospitality, up 24 percent or 51,162 jobs. Education and health services; professional and business services; trade, transportation and utilities; government; other services; manufacturing; construction; and mining and logging each experienced increases.
“Both Financial Activities and Information showed over-the-year losses in Minnesota, down 1.2 percent or 2,307 jobs and down 4.1 percent or 1,739 jobs respectively. Nationally, all supersectors showed gains over the year,” according to DEED.
In Wilkin County, Minnesota, there have been a total of 613 unemployment insurance applications as of March last year. Of those, construction trades workers and food and beverage service workers were among the top applicants.
