MN Sen. Klobuchar reintroduces bill supporting local journalism

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) reintroduced the Future of Local News Act along with Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) and U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX).
The Minnesota senator said journalism plays an essential role in the preservation of freedom. However, the advertisement-based business model of many local news organizations has been damaged by the shift to digital journalism. The pandemic has exacerbated the damage.
“As thousands of media outlets have been forced out of business, too many small towns and rural communities have become ‘news deserts’ without access to local news,” Klobuchar stated. “As the daughter of a newspaperman, I understand that a free press is vital to our system of government. The Future of Local News Act would help ensure that we preserve the newspapers, radio stations, and broadcasters that keep their communities informed.”
The act would establish a committee to study the state of local journalism and offer recommendations to congress on how to support the industry.
Between 2004-2020, 1,800 communities across the country have lost a local news outlet, according to the Poynter Institute. That number has continued to increase. Since fall 2018, 300 more newspapers have closed, bringing the total loss to 2,100. That’s nearly a quarter of all published news outlets in the country.
There are 200 counties in the U.S. that report having no newspaper, and half of all counties — 1,540 — only have one paper, typically a weekly. Areas without a newspaper are considered “news deserts.” Information about schools, public health and government are not easily disseminated without one, Poynter Institute noted.
The newspaper death rate jumped to a high of 10 per month after the recession in 2008, then to 20 per month in 2018. Since the start of the pandemic, the rate is up to 30 per month. As newsrooms disappear, so do jobs and livelihoods. A Pew Research Center study found a 23-percent decline in newsroom employment between 2008 and 2019.
Since the arrival of the coronavirus, 37,000 employees of news media companies in the United States have been laid off, furloughed or had their pay reduced, The New York Times reported.
“Families rely on local journalists to report on the stories that matter most to their communities. From the pandemic response to school boards to how tax dollars are spent, local news outlets provide essential information and perform an irreplaceable public service,” Schatz stated. “Our bill will help strengthen local news and keep the industry afloat during this tough time.”
