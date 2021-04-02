MN Senate bill broadening short-call substitute reqs passes

Minnesota Senate bill 819, supporting a three year pilot program that would expand the pool of people who could qualify as short-call substitutes, passed 36-29 on March 22. The bill is now on the House floor, where it has been referred to the Education Policy committee.
Short-call substitute teachers can teach for 15 consecutive days in a single classroom in Minnesota. Current law requires short-call subs to have a bachelor’s degree in order to receive a two-year license. Previously, the broader standards were only in place for substitute teachers in career and technical education.
The new Senate bill would ease the license requirement from the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB), opening it up to anyone who has an associate's degree, a professional certification or five years of relevant work experience. The program would still require individuals to submit to a criminal background check.
The Senate bill was supported by Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-District 12), who represents Wilkin County, Minnesota. The bill also garnered support from members of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor party and Independents.
“After the difficult year that students have had, they deserve to have good, capable local leaders teaching them in the classroom,” Westrom said.
Supporters of the bill said it would help address shortages, particularly in rural areas, where substitute teachers are seldom available. Those who didn’t support the bill argued it would diminish the value of the education offered and could endanger students due to the lax background check requirement.
Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL) said the bill would not give students the same valuable experience in the classroom as they would get with their teacher if the state were to ease requirements.
“This parent said when they send their kid to school and they find out their classroom teacher was not in the class that day, they want to rest assured that the substitute will be in the classroom under the same safeguards as their permanent classroom teachers,” Cwodzinski said, pulling from a conversation he had with a parent.
Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes said finding substitutes in a normal year can be difficult, and COVID-19 exacerbated the issue. There is a pool of retired teachers that still live in the area, but some of them were not comfortable coming into a classroom to teach amid the pandemic, Cordes said.
“Something like this that would loosen up the requirements, but still make sure that we vet out and assure we have quality, well-trained people in the classrooms, getting that right blend, would just be great,” she said.
Cordes said she understands the hesitation around the bill, but districts would still have control over who they choose to be in the classrooms.
“Making sure that we do put the well-trained people in the classrooms, we all want that,” Cordes said. “At the same time, there are times where we really do just need more of a pool.”
Westrom said the bill could give districts much-needed relief and local talent to fill a classroom.
He also argued the bill would give districts more authority to choose who is taking care of a classroom while a teacher is away.
“They are smart and talented residents of our communities who have a desire to positively impact the students’ lives,” Westrom said. “…The need is so great, especially in rural districts.”
