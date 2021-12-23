MN State Auditor releases 2020 town finances report

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2020 Town Finances Report for Minnesota townships on Dec. 16.
Blaha said the year stood out for obvious reasons — the start of the pandemic skewed townships’ revenues, expenditures and debt service. All three increased from 2019, according to the report.
“This is an unusual year, but numbers make sense when you consider COVID-19,” Blaha said. “We should think of this as an anomaly and not an actual trend.”
Notable findings include: Expenditures on debt service (principal, interest and fiscal charges) rose more than 26 percent, total revenues were up 13.8 percent in 2020 and expenditures increased 1.7 percent in 2020, the report stated.
“Township road and bridge expenditures slowed from the previous year, while the focus shifted to public safety and day-to-day activities to address the pandemic,” Blaha said. “This is the first year showing the effect the pandemic has had on Minnesota townships.
Revenues were driven up by grants (a 432 percent increase from 2019). Expenditures shifted focus from infrastructural needs like roads and bridges to public safety and general government.
Ten-year trends show between 2011 and 2020, town revenues increased by 40.5 percent. In inflation‐adjusted dollars, total town revenues increased 17.7 percent.
“Since 2011, the share of total revenues derived from taxes decreased from 72.6 percent in 2011 to 66.2 percent in 2020, and the share of total revenues derived from intergovernmental sources increased from 17.8 percent to 26.0 percent over that same period,” the report stated.
Expenditures also increased over the 10-year period by 36.4 percent, or in inflation‐adjusted dollars, by 14.3 percent.
In the economic region of West Central Minnesota, which encompasses Wilkin County, 219 towns reported financial information in 2020. Total revenues increased 15.1 percent from 2019, expenditures increased 2.9 percent and debt service increased 34 percent.
The report also reflected towns that failed to report their financial information to the state auditor’s office. Five Wilkin County, Minnesota, townships including Wolverton and Campbell failed to report.
