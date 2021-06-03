MN U.S. Senators recent focus is on health, privacy, funding

In the last few weeks, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has headed bipartisan legislation related to online data privacy, increasing medical access in underserved areas and resource centers for individuals transitioning from incarceration. U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) has been focused on legislation surrounding mental health services and prescription drug costs.
U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) has been focused on reopening the U.S.-Canada border, and recently met with agricultural leaders in southwestern Minnesota to discuss issues plaguing farmers.
Data privacy
Klobuchar joined John Kennedy (R-La.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) in reintroducing the Social Media Privacy Protection and Consumer Rights Act, which would give social media users more control over how their data is used. Many online platforms currently use consumer data for targeted advertising.
The bill would give users the ability to opt-out of data sharing, see what their data is being used for, require terms of service to be in plain language and require companies to have a privacy program in place.
“For too long companies have profited off of Americans’ online data while consumers have been left in the dark,” Klobuchar stated in a release. “This legislation will protect and empower consumers by allowing them to make choices about how companies use their data and inform them of how they can protect personal information.”
Underserved medical access
The bipartisan legislation would extend the Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act, which allows international doctors trained in the U.S. to remain in the country so long as they practice in medically underserved areas. Klobuchar, Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) reintroduced the legislation May 27.
Thirty international doctors per state are allowed to practice in underserved areas for three years under the Conrad 30 program. It would also allow the doctors’ spouses to work and includes protections to ensure the doctors aren’t mistreated.
“Over the last 15 years, the Conrad 30 program has brought more than 15,000 physicians to underserved areas, filling a critical need for quality care in our rural communities — a need that was highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic,” Klobuchar stated in a release. “Our bipartisan legislation would allow doctors to remain in the areas they serve, improving health care for families across the nation while retaining talent trained and educated here in the United States.”
The transition from incarceration
Klobuchar and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced the One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act that helps individuals transitioning from incarceration to daily life get connected to resources.
The country’s recidivism rate is nearly 50 percent over a period of eight years, according to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report. The legislation will ultimately address repeat offenders by offering grants to community reentry programs.
“As a former prosecutor, I have seen firsthand how people can struggle when they are released from prison because they do not have access to the tools they need to succeed,” Klobuchar stated. “This bipartisan legislation would help reduce the chance that people transitioning from incarceration will reoffend by creating resource centers to coordinate access to job training, medical and mental health services and financial counseling.”
Mental health coverage
Smith introduced legislation to up mental health resources for students in elementary, middle and high schools. Smith said the bill is especially important after a school year marred by the pandemic.
“Providing mental health services health to students at school — where they spend a significant portion of their time — helps them thrive,” Smith stated. “It removes many barriers to access, such as trying to figure out how to leave school in the middle of the day, and promotes behavioral health equity.”
Smith, along with Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), also championed legislation that would increase the federal reimbursement rate for mental and behavioral health services covered under Medicaid. The bill would also provide states with a financial incentive to expand mental and behavioral health services.
“This bill will improve equity in access to mental and behavioral health care by helping low-income families, the elderly, and people living with disabilities access resources. I want anyone suffering from a mental health issue to know they are not alone,” Smith stated. “We can all help break the stigma by talking about it, and then we have to go to work to get people the services they need.”
Prescription drug costs
Smith continued to focus on health care, introducing the Affordable Medications Act, which aims to drop the price of prescription drugs. According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, half of all Medicare Part D–covered drugs increased in price over the rate of inflation between 2018-2019.
“Addressing the skyrocketing price of prescription drugs is long overdue,” Smith stated. “For far too long, pharmaceutical companies have been raking in staggering profits while many people in Minnesota and across the country struggle to pay for the medicine they need.”
Agricultural meet
Fischbach — who serves the district Wilkin County is in — met with agricultural leaders in southwestern Minnesota to understand their stance on federal legislation and struggles they are facing. She plans to hold a similar meeting with agricultural leaders in the northern part of the state.
Talking points from farmers included the need for expanded broadband access, and the importance of crop insurance and stable trade policy. Fischbach stated farmers are being hurt by a lack of workforce, something she attributes to federal unemployment insurance.
“We have to make sure federal policy is working for Minnesota farmers, and having a direct line to the men and women who work every day in agriculture allows me to better represent their interests in Washington,” she stated.
