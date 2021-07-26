Minnesota’s unemployment rate in June fell slightly from the first quarter of the year to 4 percent, but held steady from May 2021. In January 2021, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
In Wilkin County, the unemployment rate is volatile. The rate has remained below the state rate since the beginning of the year, but jumped to a low of 2.9 percent in May and increased again to 3.7 percent in June.
Both the county and state as a whole have a lower unemployment rate than the country (5.9 percent).
“We know that our recovery from the pandemic will take time, both nationally and at the state level,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “The good news is there are lots of great opportunities in our economy right now, and we’re spending every day finding new ways to connect workers with jobs in the industries most in demand.”
The state lost 416,300 jobs from February-April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Minnesota has gained back 245,800 jobs. From May-June, six industries lost jobs and five gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Gains occurred in trade, transportation and utilities; government; professional and business services; information; and other services. Losses occurred in education and health services; financial services; construction; leisure and hospitality; manufacturing; and mining and logging, DEED reported. The number of jobs compared to June 2020 is looking promising across the state and country.
“Over the year in June, Minnesota gained 173,827 payroll jobs, up 6.4 percent. The private sector gained 157,070 jobs, up 6.8 percent over the year in June. U.S. employment grew 5.8 percent over the year with the private sector up 6.4 percent in June,” according to a DEED report.
However, many businesses are now struggling to find employees to fill the available jobs. The state’s economy, as well as the country’s, is contending with a nationwide workforce shortage.
In April, a series-high 4 million people quit their jobs, while job openings reached a series-high of 9.3 million jobs, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor. The industries hit hardest by the trend were retail; professional and business services; and transportation, warehousing and utilities.
By May, the number of quits decreased to 3.6 million, and job openings remained around the same, 9.2 million, the report stated.
