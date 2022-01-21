MN unemployment rate at lowest since 2019

Minnesota’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.1 percent in December, the lowest it has been since 2019, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Nationwide, the unemployment rate was at 3.9 percent in December. The decrease in Minnesota’s unemployment rate is more a result of people moving into jobs as opposed to a decrease in the number of available jobs or people, DEED reported.
In Wilkin County, Minnesota, the unemployment rate was at 1.7 percent in November. December statistics were not yet available for the county.
“Today’s jobs report is a reminder that economic progress in these times is not a straight line,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove stated. “The good news remains that our economy is bursting with great job opportunities, and DEED will continue our proactive programs to Minnesota job-seekers across the state.”
Minnesota’s labor force participation rate remained steady in December, at 67.7 percent. Job growth has been unsteadily increasing as the state claws out of a pandemic recession.
Minnesota added 9,100 jobs, up 0.3 percent, in August-October; 12,300 jobs, up 0.4 percent, in September-November; and 7,200 jobs, up 0.2 percent in October-December, DEED reported. Across the U.S., all three of the time periods showed a 0.3 percent increase.
In December, five supersectors gained jobs, five lost jobs and one remained constant. Gains were in information, up 300; other services, up 400; education & health services up 1,800; government up 200; and construction up 300 jobs, according to DEED. Losses were in financial activities down 900; professional and business services down 1,800; manufacturing, down 900; trade, transportation and utilities down 800; and leisure and hospitality down 600 jobs. Mining and logging remained level with November’s numbers.
Over the course of 2021, the state gained 168,247 payroll jobs, up 6.2 percent. The private sector gained 163,477 jobs, up 7.1 percent. Out of the 416,300 jobs lost from February through April 2020, Minnesota has gained back 307,400 jobs.
