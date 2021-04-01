MN unemployment rate continues to drop

Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped in February to just 1 percentage point above the state’s pre-pandemic numbers. The current unemployment rate is 4.3 percent, compared to 4.5 percent in January.
The unemployment rate has been steadily decreasing since its height in May 2020, 11.3 percent. By September 2020, the rate had nearly halved. February’s decrease is due to more people finding work and a decrease in the number of unemployed people, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Wilkin County currently has a 4 percent unemployment rate. The rate has been volatile, with numbers dipping as low as 2.4 percent in October 2020 and increasing again starting in November. During the pandemic, the county’s highest unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in May and June of 2020. The highest unemployment rates the county has had since data became available in 1990 were in February and March of 2011, in which the rate was 7.2-7.6 percent.
“We are moving in the right direction, but we still have a lot of runway ahead for job growth,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.
Grove said DEED employees have been calling thousands of unemployed Minnesotans a week to let them know about opportunities available in different fields than the ones they left. The reality is many individuals may need to try new jobs in more in-demand fields. There is not a shortage of jobs, Grove said, but there is a shortage of available workers.
“Given the uneven effects of the pandemic on our economy, many unemployed Minnesotans will need to consider new career opportunities from the ones they left,” Grove said.
Minnesota’s workforce participation rate fell slightly in February, DEED reported. Minnesota’s rate, 67.8 percent, is still higher than the national workforce participation rate, which is at 61.4 percent.
The state lost 416,000 jobs between February 2020 and April 2020, and has since gained back 205,100 of the jobs lost. Leisure and hospitality gained the most jobs from January, 13,500, followed by government jobs, up 2,900. Educational and health services was up 2,000 jobs and trade, transportation and utilities was up 1,700.
Five sectors lost jobs in the month. Construction lost the most, down 3,300 jobs, and other services, logging and mining, information manufacturing also lost jobs. Over the year job loss was still highest in leisure and hospitality, despite the month’s promising gains.
